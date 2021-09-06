Oxford University Press unveils new branding

Oxford University Press (OUP) has today launched new branding which supports its ongoing transformation to become a digital-first business and enhance its aim to make knowledge and learning more accessible through the power of technology.

OUP has been advancing knowledge and learning since its origins in the sixteenth century, and today it produces high-quality materials and services for learners and researchers around the world in three core markets of research, education, and English language teaching. OUP believes that its new branding will keep it at the forefront of this rapidly changing industry.

OUP has continued to evolve to make the most of new technologies—something that has accelerated in Covid times. In response to the rapid changes in customer needs from the start of the pandemic, OUP enhanced its platforms and made a significant number of digital resources widely available to support teaching, learning, and research globally. These included a virtual hub of COVID-19 research, which has received 30 million views to date; virtual professional development events such as the English Language Teaching Online Conference (ELTOC), which was attended by 53,000 teachers; and updates to key online education platforms such as MyMaths, to support home educators.

Speaking about the new brand, Nigel Portwood, CEO of Oxford University Press, said: “We have always been a leader in education and research and recognize the crucial role we can play in helping individuals and society progress through knowledge and learning. For many years now, we have been on a journey of digital transformation, and while demand for the printed formats remains, we expect to see increasing reliance on digital tools and resources across all our core markets. The new brand supports our activities in those digital formats and signals how we are reimagining our role, and our intent to continue to evolve in the future, to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and communities.”

As part of its commitment to leading the industry, OUP is holding an online event, Forum for Educators: Learning beyond tomorrow, on November 4, which will bring together educators and experts to explore crucial topics such as building digital literacy, the digital divide, and improving access to education.

