Our planning and execution precede what we saw in Barbieland: Falguni Nayar, Nykaa
The Founder and CEO of Nykaa was speaking at a preview for the brand’s two-day live event – Nykaaland
“Our consumers can experience beauty the way it should be experienced. India is growing as a country and many global brands are coming to the nation,” said Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa.
She was speaking at a preview for the brand’s two-day live event – Nykaaland – where several brands will be showcasing their products and services to the consumers.
In an address, Nayar spoke about India’s growth as a country and how the world is looking forward to the same.
Speaking about the execution of Nykaaland, Nayar said, Nykaaland is a wonderland of beauty.
On the theme being similar to Barbie Land, Nayar said, “Our planning and execution precedes, what we just saw in Barbieland, this is an original idea though it is coming at the time when we have Barbieland.”
Anchit Nayar, CEO, Beauty E-Commerce, added that it is Nykaa’s aim to bring high-quality products and global brands while empowering the homegrown ones. “It is not about sales or profit or loss for us, it is about our brand partners building a brand that will stand the test of time.”
e4m Media Ace Awards 2023: The evening in pictures
Take a look at the highlights of the day
By Tanzila Shaikh | Nov 3, 2023 4:16 PM | 1 min read
Marketers or agencies, we are all serving consumers: Kartik Sharma
Omnicom Group CEO spoke at the e4m Confluence about the changing trends in marketing and much more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Nov 3, 2023 12:04 PM | 2 min read
At the e4m Confluence, Kartik Sharma, Group CEO - Omnicom Media Group, India, spoke to the audience about the changing tides in the marketing industry, the trends we can see and how marketers and agencies need to adapt to the changing mindset of the consumer.
Sharma spoke to the audience about the journey through the evolution of media agency models. With a nod to the transformative 1990s economic opening, he painted a vivid picture of the once-simple advertising strategies that laid the foundation for today’s complex marketing landscape.
With an air of nostalgia and deep insight, Sharma wove a compelling narrative of the industry's transformative journey. "Things slowly over the mid-90s started changing. It started becoming more around integrated plans, multi-channel plans, content and process optimization. The language in the next 10-12 years, kind of changed, and slowly, from what we believe the Mad Men era, we became more math-men era. There's a big shift that started happening around the 2000 to mid-2000s. From a right-brain-oriented tilted industry, we became more left-brain-oriented."
Sharma delved into the industry’s loyalty crisis. He spoke about marketers losing touch with their audience. The session also highlighted the dire need for honesty and understanding in the intricate consumer-marketer relationship.
He also spoke about the looming shadow of short-termism in both business and personal relationships between agencies and their clients, prompting a deep reflection on the profound implications for branding and long-term success.
Speaking about changing consumer mindsets and how one can navigate it, he said, “The real truth is we all serve, whether agency or marketer, we all are finally serving the consumer. Let's not forget that.”
Speaking on the challenges that lay ahead, Sharma dissected the fear and short-termism driving marketers, which has led to a stark disconnect between consumer needs and marketing strategies. He underscored the crucial necessity for agencies to adapt to the evolving demands of clients, emphasizing the pivotal role of agency leaders in fostering talent and fostering innovation.
“Agencies need to build more horizontal talent,” he said while signing off.
Conversations around remunerations hit at the heart of the agency model: Prasanth Kumar
The CEO of South Asia, GroupM, engaged in a fireside chat with Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder of exchange4media, at the e4m Confluence
By Tanzila Shaikh | Nov 3, 2023 9:49 AM | 6 min read
Meaningful conversations are important for all relationships, including the relationship between advertisers and media agencies, but it often goes awry due to different expectations, shared Prasanth Kumar (PK), CEO, South Asia, GroupM, at the e4m Confluence held on Thursday.
During a fireside chat with Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder of exchange4media, PK said: “Having consistent conversations is the key to understanding each other’s point of view and arriving at solutions which is a win-win for both.”
Advertisers and agency negotiations often go awry over issues like remunerations and media rebates. This tussle has reached a point that veteran media planner Sam Balsara suggested during the e4m Confluence that media agencies should learn to say NO to such clients.
Kumar, however, feels shutting the doors of conversation won’t help. “We know every ecosystem, be it a marketer, agency or partner which is an advantage. We know each other's business so absolutely dialogues are possible. It's important to have conversions to iron out issues and then resolve to work together. Marketers have every right to seek transparency and ask for media rebates. Hence, it's good to have conversations on these three-four principles, and then use your intelligence to create space for dialogues. Conversations should not be broken down,” he suggests.
He stressed that coming generations of planners would look up to the current generation. “Conversations around remunerations hit at the heart of the agency model but the future of the agency also depends on it. It is eventually a service business.”
“Speaking on the churn in the Indian advertising market wherein many top advertisers of yesteryears like tech startups, gaming, crypto and betting have either slashed down their ad budgets drastically or have shut the shops, Kumar said, “Top advertisers keep on changing over the years. Earlier, telecom firms used to be among the top three advertisers. When some categories start spending less, we see multiple other substitutes coming up. For instance, eCommerce spend is growing now.”
India to be among top 2 markets
Will the Indian ad industry grow at 15% in 2023, as predicted by the TYNY report of GroupM at the beginning of the year? Responding to this question, Kumar admitted that the first quarter of 2023 (Q4 of FY22) was not as good due to several reasons, including inflation and global economic headwinds. However, things improved from the second quarter onwards (April to August), he said.
Kumar is hopeful that the next two months will make up for the deficit and industry might achieve the projected growth as well. “Despite ups and downs and variations in the business models of brands in certain categories, we may get closer to 2-3 percentage points down (of the predicted 15% growth),” he insisted, adding India will still be in the top two growth markets.
Asked whether the year 2023 was an inflexion point for advertising, Kumar said every year comes with its own challenges and opportunities.
Speaking about the changes in the media services industry over the past three decades, Kumar noted, “The media services landscape is not the same, the market has also evolved from print to TV to digital. There are many platforms now. Solutions have multiplied too, influencer marketing, for instance, is a completely new solution. Besides, it's now a quarter-wise business, with short-term priorities.”
TV’s strength and reach are huge
The ace media planner is not bothered about the slow growth of TV media in 2022. “Firstly, the Indian advertising industry is growing faster than many other developed economies. The television media has substantial strength and the largest reach. It has the potential to grow in many more regions and languages. While digital will continue to grow, the TV sector will also see growth.”
Kumar, however, agreed that the TV industry faces two big challenges - it has too many channels and there is a lack of tech solutions. TV media will thrive again if consolidation happens and they come up with tech solutions, Kumar said. “There are still a large number of advertisers and categories who rely on TV for brand building.”
Performance marketing is growing, Kumar noted, when asked about the latest trends in media buying.
While GroupM controls a significant chunk of TV advertising in India, its independent agencies spread across the country and run the digital ad business.
The GroupM head said he welcomes seeing more and more competition coming in because it just helps you to get stronger. “I don’t think today agencies are not only in the business of managing media. They are very much focused on the transformative growth for clients as well as for themselves. This means you have to be more agile and proactive and think strategically at transformation. If you are going to be myopic in some of the areas, then it’s a trap in which you can fall. This space will only populate and have many more radical and inventive offerings. As an agency, you have to strengthen your offerings so that you are able to give a great narrative to the solutions for marketers.”
“It's very important to have a vision for the next few years as the digital ecosystem is changing very fast; talent and skills are also changing quickly. It’s needed to chalk out a strategy for the next few years. Over 80 per cent of digital ad spends are concentrated among four companies. That has many implications. The balance of power shifts from the agency side to the other side or it becomes equalized. The other challenge is the humongous first-party data, which these four companies own. Media services companies have built enough knowledge to counter that first-party data, which these platforms have. Clients are tempted to go straight to these platforms. You need more insights to do a better job. You got to demonstrate how accountable you are,” said Kumar indicating his resolve to scale up his digital business gradually.
“The ability and the capability that you build to show how some processes can be useful initially to start with one single case. But you need to build more cases to become more credible and convincing for marketers to try it.”
Kumar also predicted that IPL 2024 would be better than IPL of this year in terms of advertising revenues. "A lot of learning happened this year. There are genuinely intelligent and smart people in the industry who will try to make it better next year.”
e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet: Experts talk growth & future of Bharat-first brands
At the roundtable in Indore, industry experts discussed the rapidly evolving business dynamics in India and the growth and future of Bharat-First brands
By Tanzila Shaikh | Nov 3, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group in association with Zee Media hosted the second leg of e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on September 22. Driving the theme 'Building Bharat-First Brands', industry leaders and experts gathered under one roof to explore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Bharat first brands. Building ‘Bharat First’ brands is an endeavour that revolves around creating products and services tailored to meet the needs of India's diverse population. By prioritizing Bharat, companies have the potential to tap into a massive consumer base and drive growth.
The roundtable saw impactful and thought-provoking discussions by seasoned experts on key topics of brand building like the current scenario of the market, customer segmentation outside India's metros, integrating localization into the vertical stack, role & impact of TV in regional markets for retail brands and more. The event was graced by business leaders of Indore. The ‘Bharat-First Brands' aim to resonate with the culture and values that define Bharat as a nation. This approach fosters economic growth and promotes inclusivity and empowerment across the country.
The panellists shed light on India's evolving business landscape and discussed how brands can leverage technology and other mediums in urban as well as in rural markets. The experts at the roundtable thought that to succeed in Bharat, brands have to understand local consumption habits, be culturally sensitive and should focus on affordability and accessibility to reach remote areas of the country. The business heads echoed the same sentiments that marketers must understand the cultural and demographic differences in various regions to effectively connect with their target audience.
The panellists for the e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet in Indore included Rajkumar Sabu, Sachamoti Sabudana; Rahul Maheshwari, Sachamoti Sabudana; Tushar Sharma, Guruji Products Pvt. Ltd.; Dhruv Singhal, Agarwal Papad 420; Jay Kothari, Panjon Ltd.; Sunit Pathak, Creative Media; Pramod Pharkya, Vigilance Publicity; Pranav Bankda, Novita Healthcare and Dr Ajay Hardia, Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre and National Institute of Electro Homoeopathy.
'If you want to scale, don't work in the business but on the business'
At the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023, a panel of experts discussed whether the adworld has seen the last of independent agencies
By Tanzila Shaikh | Nov 3, 2023 8:42 AM | 3 min read
In the past decade, there has been a shift in how advertising is being done. A lot of independent agencies have been at the forefront in driving this change from creating immense opportunities for Bharat to creating cultures that attract some of the best talents.
At the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO and Co-Founder Gozoop conducted an elaborate discussion on how in the evolving advertising landscape, clients are now valuing the agility, creativity, and expertise that independent agencies provide. Hence, is this finally the ‘Era of Independent Agencies’?
Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO, LS Digital; Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder and MD, BC Web Wise; Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder and Director, SoCheers and Shradha Agarwal Co-Founder and CEO, Grapes shared their take on the same lines.
Kickstarting the conversation with what different independent agencies have to offer, Baradhwaaj said, “Independent agencies can provide more personalised attention and for us, the accounts are bread and butter. We as founders ourselves get involved in every account. On the other hand, we also hear the other agency did not deliver, were not up to the mark, and I think that is the primary reason why today we are well-poised.”
Another benefit of the founder being so close to the action is to track changes, and adding the tadka of strategic consulting on top of it at a free cost becomes very critical, added Shejale.
Speaking of challenges that Devnani’s independent agency has faced, he shared: “We repetitively have faced challenges on the brand value of the network agencies. So, when you think of it from the perspective of a brand manager, it turns out to be a very safe decision. It feels riskier to go with an independent agency rather.”
Agarwal added that there are challenges faced even by larger agencies. “I remember I was speaking to a large group and they said while offline agencies may enjoy 15-20 lakhs of retainer, digital should come from Rs 50,000 to four lakh of budget. So, some kind of remuneration benchmarking should come up when it comes to digital retainers.”
“Additionally, to get the right output, you need the right talent,” she added.
Towards the end, as a one-liner advice to independent agencies, the Grapes executive said, “If you want to scale, don't work in the business, work on the business.”
“Stay hungry, stay foolish,” said Devnani. BC Web’s Baradhwaaj said, “We need to focus on the profitability of the agency to be able to sustain ourselves and scale.”
Shejale concluded the discussion with, “Don’t operate to make your agency big and then sell it off. It's a tough business and big is beautiful.”
Wavemaker bags ‘Media Agency of The Year’ title at Media Ace Awards 2023
EssenceMediacom and Mindshare were the runners-up in this category
By Tanzila Shaikh | Nov 2, 2023 10:01 PM | 1 min read
The seventh edition of e4m Media Ace Awards was held on Wednesday, November 2 in Mumbai. At the dazzling awards night, Wavemaker was bestowed upon the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ title while EssenceMediacom and Mindshare were the runners-up in this category. The spectacular awards night was graced by industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing world.
Media Ace awards 2023 recognizes the exemplary work done by the Indian media agencies and celebrates their professionals for their contribution to the advertising industry. Their innovative work in harnessing the power of various platforms has revolutionized the way brands connect with their audiences. The awards honour leaders and agencies who have exhibited leadership and direction that has helped mould the media landscape in the country. The agencies and professionals are the driving force behind structuring the media space and its various facets.
The media agencies and its professionals were honoured for their exemplary work, excellence, innovation and creativity. The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
