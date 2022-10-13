Online sales during Big Billion Days this year up 20% from ’21: Criteo

As per the report, in the apparel & accessories section sale of hats saw an 87% increase; mobile phones sale up 79%

Criteo S.A. has released the trends observed during the Big Billion Days 2022 period, highlighting the opportunities created for all the retail and buyers with the deals across verticals and product categories in the post-Covid times. The data give a comparative analysis of product category insights between 2021 and 2022 observed during the Big Billion Days sale.

The Raksha Bandhan and Big Billion Days figures give essential information and indicate the high seasonality forecast in the coming weeks, as 2022 sales have increasingly surged.

According to Criteo’s insights, recovery sales increased by +20% during Big Billion Days 2022 compared to the previous year's event throughout both times. Additionally, sales were up almost 30% on July 31, and 21% this year, 4 days before Raksha Bandhan (11th August 2022), compared to the average in July 1-14, 2022.

As we enter the festive season, Big Billion Days sale showcased an overall increase in online sales to a +30% increase during the event compared to a +19% increase during the 2021 sales event. In fact, on the first day of the event this year, online sales increased by +28% compared to 2021.

Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and India, Criteo said, “This year, the Indian e-commerce and retail industry saw a combined festive surge in the unit sales as consumers go hybrid in their purchasing preferences. The e-commerce sales saw some new categorial uptick, including coffee makers & expresso machines, travel pillows, futons, and sofas, and so on, indicating the economy’s recovery and growth as well. With new categorial uptick, we encourage marketers across sectors to continue to invest in digital advertising in the ongoing festive season with Commerce Media strategies that cover all the purchasing funnels and shopping channels.”

