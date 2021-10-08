OnePlus signs Shahid and Mira Kapoor as brand ambassadors for Smart TV category

OnePlus, the global technology brand welcomed Bollywood’s celebrity power couple – Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor as brand ambassadors for its OnePlus TV product category. The collaboration reiterates the brand’s philosophy of ‘Never Settle’, while highlighting the company’s vision towards building a seamless connected experience.



In 2019, OnePlus entered the smart TV industry with the highly acclaimed OnePlus TV Q1 Series. The following year, OnePlus expanded its portfolio with the OnePlus TV U Series and OnePlus TV Y series with the aim to make the burdenless OnePlus experience more accessible to millions of customers across the country. In June 2021, the company also unveiled the OnePlus TV U1S, the latest addition to its smart TV portfolio. Available in three variants, the OnePlus TV 50 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 65 U1S, the smart TVs offer a best-in-class 4K cinematic display, seamless IoT connectivity with OnePlus Connect 2.0 and is co-tuned with Dynaudio, the premium Danish loudspeaker maker, for an unparalleled audio experience.



OnePlus has successfully witnessed a 20% growth QoQ in Q2 2021 in its smart TVs segment. Within a short span of two years since OnePlus’ entry into the category, the company stands among the top five smart TV brands in the INR 20K-30K smart TV market and among the top three smart TV brands in the INR 40K-50K smart TV market in India as per the latest India TV Tracker Q2 2021 report by Counterpoint Research.



Speaking on the association, Saurabh Kapoor, Head of Brand and Category Marketing, OnePlus India shared, “We are delighted to partner with Shahid and Mira for our OnePlus TV category in India. Both Mira and Shahid are known for their zeal in life and their passion with a purpose that resonates with OnePlus' Never Settle spirit. They truly embody the smart and youthful spirit of OnePlus as well as our user community. Therefore, we are confident that this exciting association will certainly disrupt the status quo in the India smart TV market and we are positive that our community would be equally thrilled for our new partnership."



Further addressing the start of the partnership, Ishita Grover, Head of Marketing Communication and Government Relations, OnePlus India shared, “In 2021, we at OnePlus focused on strengthening our vision to build a premium and accessible connected ecosystem, thereby bringing in our OnePlus TV U1S with a host of smart features. With the launch of our new ad film, we aim to showcase our innovative OnePlus TV U1S, highlighting the exciting hands-free voice control feature using Speak Now™ on the OnePlus TV U1S.

The ad film further brings to life the ease and seamless functioning of the smart TV serving as the hub of one's smart home. The campaign also embodies the quirky vibe of the popular couple, Shahid and Mira, offering a refreshing take to the larger creative film. We hope our community and India audience enjoys the ad film along with positive product insights"



Sharing his thoughts on the association, the renowned Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor said, “As passionate enthusiasts of technology and innovation, Mira and I are thrilled to be partnering with OnePlus. The company’s commitment to quality, rich features and premium accessibility is sure to make OnePlus TVs a preferred smart home and lifestyle product for any home.”



Speaking on the ad-film for the OnePlus TV U1S, Mira Rajput Kapoor said, “Our latest ad campaign for the OnePlus TV U1S plays on a dream that we have all had at some point, where we wished to control everything with just a phrase. It is truly exciting to see how OnePlus has now transformed this dream to reality with the innovation-first approach to technology.”



The 360-degree campaign has been kickstarted with an enjoyable ad film for the OnePlus TV U1S, with the concept centered around the hands-free voice control feature using Speak Now™ on the OnePlus TV U1S. Bringing alive the product feature, the ad film showcases how Shahid Kapoor goes on a dream-like journey where he imagines a life in which he can control everything with his voice. His dream is cut short when his wife - Mira Kapoor humorously gives him a reality check.



The campaign was conceptualised by BBH India and created in partnership with Chrome Pictures. The ad film was directed by Hemant Bhandari and edited by Shahnawaz Mosani with music by Micu. The ad film which premiered today can be watched here.

