One Friday ropes in Neha Dhupia as brand ambassador
The brand hopes Neha’s association will encourage mothers to make conscious clothing choices for their children
One Friday has roped in actor Neha Dhupia as its first brand ambassador.
The brand hopes Neha’s association with the brand will encourage mothers to make conscious clothing choices for their children.
“Modern parents are conscious about setting an example for their kids through their own choices, and so for their kids’ wardrobe they seek out brands that are chic, playful and comfortable. No wonder then that they find all their kids’ fashion needs met at One Friday World, whose design team is based out of Italy and stays updated with/keeps track of/ stays in tune with/ keep abreast of/stays ahead of global fashion trends in kids’ wear. One Friday believes in giving parents value for their money by sourcing high quality materials that last longer. The brand realizes that kids outgrow their clothes quickly and progressive parents do not consider overindulgence in kids’ fashion wise. So, it makes clothes that are trendy and high quality but do not need to be splurged upon,” the brand said.
Speaking of her association with One Friday, Neha said, “I want my kids’ wardrobe to be authentic, thoughtful, and fun. I am always looking out for brands that pique children’s imagination and bring out their individuality. In fact, I clearly remember when the first set of products from One Friday arrived for both my kids - I fell in love. I became a fan of the brand and have never looked back since. Honestly it feels like the universe conspired to have me be associated with them, as their brand ambassador. One Friday has literally sorted my kids’ wardrobe with their absolute versatile range of products from comfortable loungewear, party wear, winter wear and accessories! I love that the brand is created and made to feel like a step into a children’s creative mind and its fantasies. We have lots of exciting things planned together so stay tuned!”
Meet Sawhney, Founder added, “Getting Neha onboard as One Friday’s brand ambassador felt like a natural choice as her parenting style aligns with the brand’s values.” Neha will appear in the advertisements of the brand and will also play an active role in One Friday’s events and social media campaigns. The brand recently announced their association via social media, labelling Neha as the Adventure Captain of the One Friday Wagon. With storytelling at its heart, One Friday invites you on a whimsical journey through their latest campaign – Wander with OF!
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prakash Raj to endorse Casagrand Aquene
The company has rolled out a 360-degree campaign which includes a series of print, digital and TVC promotions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 19, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Casagrand, one of the leading real estate developers in South India, has recently roped in veteran pan-Indian actor Prakash Raj to endorse Casagrand Aquene located at Kengeri, Bengaluru.
Strengthening the brand's proposition to deliver superior housing communities, Casagrand has rolled out a refreshing TVC campaign for its project Casagrand Aquene. Set against an engaging background, the brand-new TVC envisions the grand life at Casagrand Aquene, wherein actor Prakash Raj is seen casually interacting with people of different age groups who are baffled at finding the ideal home that caters to their growing aspirations. Subsequently, the actor is seen highlighting the exquisite world-class facilities housed in the property, which bestows striking access to the major essentials such as IT Hubs, reputed educational institutions, hospitals and other leisure facilities that calls for a holistic living experience for residents. As people soon become interested in learning about the property, the actor unveils Casagrand Aquene stating the unparalleled price point of INR 4399/Sq.ft in comparison to the RR Nagar market price of 6000/sq.ft which is just 5 minutes away.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vimesh P. Senior Vice-President, Marketing, Casagrand said, "It gives us immense pleasure to welcome actor Prakash Raj, a versatile pan-India actor into the Casagrand family. We believe that his unyielding connection and relevance with individuals from various demographics will enable us to resonate with the overall brand imagery. Moreover, this association will enhance our connection with the consumers across spectrums and efficiently extend our core messaging of providing superior homes to every other home aspirant."
The company has rolled out a 360-degree campaign which includes a series of print, digital and TVC promotions to reach all aspiring homebuyers.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Eicher salutes those in the 'driving seats' of life
The campaign by Ogilvy highlights the role of modern trucks and buses in the society
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 8:46 AM | 3 min read
Eicher Trucks & Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles has launched its latest campaign, ‘Nayi Soch Naye Raaste’, embodying Eicher brand's promise of partnering prosperity. The campaign underlines the relevance of modern transportation in the everyday smooth functioning of businesses and our daily routine.
“Over the last fifteen years, Eicher has been focused on driving modernisation in India’s transport ecosystem and has brought several industry first features to market. In 2020, we took a giant step towards revolutionizing the CV industry by connecting Eicher’s entire range of BS VI vehicles to an industry-first Uptime Centre offering remote and predictive diagnostic services. Our constant endeavour is to offer the highest levels of Uptime to Eicher truck and bus customers -thereby enabling the important role they play in our society” commented Vinod Aggarwal MD & CEO VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.
To create an advanced connected ecosystem, the company has recently launched the ‘My Eicher App’, an integrated, first-of-its-kind next-generation solution for efficient fleet, fuel and vehicle uptime management along with a marketplace for value added services. Eicher's portfolio of state-of-the-art 100% trucks and buses backed by superior technology and uptime are now successfully setting new benchmarks across applications.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy, this new campaign shows a motionless world where everything stands still, a restaurant paused mid-meal, a market paused mid-transaction, and a busy road frozen in time. The film carefully aligns the ignition of the Eicher truck to the world moving again, thus signifying that Eicher Trucks and Buses and Eicher drivers play a pivotal role in moving our world! The video has been launched on company’s social media platforms and amplified on OTT platforms like Hotstar.
“Modern life depends on timely logistics. The Nayi Soch Naye Raaste campaign is a tribute to Eicher truck and bus operators who serve society’s needs – whether it be ensuring timely delivery of breakfast in the morning, materials to a market or bringing our children home from school on time. They are the heroes who keep our lives going!” concludes Bhagwan K Bindiganavile, SVP - Strategic Planning, Brand and Communication, VECV,
Adding on Ritu Sharda, CCO-Ogilvy India (North) said, “With a simple insight that if trucks and buses come to a halt, our life will stop moving, we created something that has the potential to change the way the public looks at this industry. This commercial is a thought provoking take on the value Eicher commercial vehicles play in each of our lives.”
Eicher offers one of the widest product ranges, from 4.9-55 Ton GVW trucks and 12- 72-seater buses. These products are produced on Eicher’s most innovative BSVI solution - EUTECH6 which offers the most reliable engine technology and best-in-class fuel efficiency. Eicher is the first player to introduce a 100% connected range of vehicles with advanced telematics. The products are enabled by the Eicher Uptime Centre, and segment-specific benefits such as enhanced logistical efficiency in e-commerce, superior uptime in construction and mining as well as passenger safety in buses. The company has the widest range of Heavy-Duty trucks in the industry.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Is Brand SRK shining in the Pathaan afterglow?
Hits for actors mean a concomitant increase in endorsements and fees, hence SRK's brand portfolio could bloom, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 17, 2023 3:11 PM | 3 min read
Pathaan is being touted as the film that finally brought Bollywood back to life from a spate of flops and boycott calls last year. While the jury is still out on that claim, it has surely put Shah Rukh Khan's career back on track after many duds at the box office.
Although he has been in news for reasons good and bad such as his Brahmastra cameo or son Aryan Khan's drug case, SRK returned to the big screen after a break of almost four years with Pathaan. The film's marketing was strategically planned to create curiosity around the comeback of King Khan. With fans thronging theatres to see SRK on the big screen again, the film is on its way to entering the Rs 1000 cr club.
A rough couple of years for SRK
Despite being a formidable force in Bollywood, SRK's sheen dimmed considerably in the last few years. In 2020 he was ranked 4th in the Duff and Phelp Celebrity endorsement list. However, in 2021, the actor slipped to the 12th number.
Brand experts attribute it to a few factors. Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said, "The first reason is the fact that there was a 4-year-break in his cinematic career and he was therefore out of the limelight for some time."
"The second is that his last three films failed to set the box office on fire, with his last two being certifiable flops, which would have caused some doubt in the minds of advertisers about his continued appeal and fears that his stardom was on the wane. Clearly, his relatively long absence from the screen helped create anticipation and pent-up demand for his return."
Similarly, Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, of Bright Angles Consulting, said, "One reason that SRK slipped in the rankings, could be his low visibility for the past few years. His last film was in 2018. Personally, he went through a challenging phase which led him to avoid media. He was involved in controversies, and brands always prefer to play it safe in such situations."
A brilliant comeback
Pathaan has also helped shine the spotlight on brand SRK again and this possibly means more endorsements in the near future. N. Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, a consumer analytics and brand insights company, said, “The frivolous calls to boycott Pathaan, only further built curiosity around the movie, which was followed by it becoming a super hit. All these factors contribute to the value of SRK going up.”
“Hits for actors always have a concomitant impact on their brand value which includes fees, number of endorsements, and newer category endorsements, among others. All these are likely to go up for SRK due to the success of Pathaan”, he added.
On a similar note, Aviral Jain, MD, Kroll said, “Pathaan's success may lay down the path for Return of the King! SRK's endorsement portfolio should certainly bloom in the coming quarters. Brand SRK ventured through tough terrains in 2021 with a decline in campaigns and a number of endorsements. However, 2022 is expected to have a neutral to positive impact on his brand value given the new additions to his portfolio including A23, Godrej, and Thums Up.” With all things considered, the Pathaan afterglow might bode well for SRK's brand endorsement game.
"But like Virat, Dhoni and some other stars on the list, SRK is an evergreen brand, a legacy brand. Like them, he has re-invented himself in adversity and emerged stronger. So while the brand value may go up and down, from a brand’s perspective he will always be a safe bet. His presence as an endorser will not just bring awareness, but also add so much more value", Sampath added.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Salman Khan revisits his iconic style in new Zupee ad
Khan has also been roped in as the brand ambassador for the skill-based gaming platform
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 8:25 AM | 3 min read
Zupee announced actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. With this association, Zupee aims to expand its presence in the growing skill based online gaming space and pave the way to establish skill based gaming as the most preferred form of meaningful entertainment.
As part of this partnership, Zupee launched a brand campaign, ‘10 minute mein game ho jayega’, which aims at driving awareness around Zupee’s unique proposition of fun byte sized games such as Ludo Supreme, Trump cards Mania and Snakes & Ladders Plus amongst others, which players can enjoy in short and convenient playtimes of just 10 minutes. The campaign features Salman in his effortless and larger than life avatar playing a host of different games on Zupee.
Speaking on the partnership, Zupee’s founder and CEO, Mr Dilsher Singh Malhi, said “We are thrilled to have Salman Khan on board as our brand ambassador. Zupee’s portfolio of skill based casual and board games are enjoyed by a diverse set of audiences. His mass appeal cuts across borders, demographics and cultures, as one of the most loved and iconic stars in the country. We are certain that this association will help in deepening consumer connect and propelling Zupee’s vision of bringing joy to players lives through meaningful entertainment even further.”
Salman’s witty charm and fun demeanor fit perfectly with the brand’s ethos as the campaign’s core proposition pivots towards enjoying fun and byte sized 10-minute gamepelays. Working with Salman was an absolute delight and we are sure online gaming lovers will enjoy seeing their favorite star share that experience with them.” He further added.
Sharing his excitement, Brand Ambassador and Actor, Salman Khan said, “Zupee is one of India’s leading skill based gaming platforms. Zupee’s fun and interesting take on classical casual and board games like Ludo & Snakes & Ladders certainly brings back the nostalgic feel and are a great way of entertainment on the go. The brand’s vision of bringing moments of joy to people's lives through these casual & board games that can engage and entertain strongly resonated with me and I am excited to partner with Zupee to celebrate India’s growing love for gaming.”
Vikram Tanwar, Co-Founder of UBT, Salman Khan’s talent management company added, “Zupee has become popular within a short span of time among avid gamers in the country by being one of the first one's to augment culturally relevant games and make them inherently skill based. This association will further help get more casual and board gamers on board and aid the growth of the online gaming industry even further”
This association is structured by UBT(Uniworld Being Talented), conceptualized by Leo Burnett and produced by Nirvana Films. The new campaign will be amplified via a 360-degree approach which features a soon to be launched TVC, digital, outdoor and social activations.
Since its inception in 2018, Zupee has significantly grown with over 95% market share in the casual & boardgame segment and has been installed by over 70 million users and is accessible to players in English, Hindi, Marathi.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Surf Excel crosses $1 billion in sales: A sparkling brand journey
Sales have risen 32% despite inflation thanks to the popularity of its Rs 10 packs
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:20 PM | 2 min read
Hindustan Unilever's Surf Excel has scripted history by becoming the first Indian brand to cross $1 billion or Rs 8200 crore in annual sales in 2022. It is also the first HUL brand to achieve this milestone.
Deepak Subramanium, the executive director of home care at HUL, says that the feat was achieved with the "premiumisation" of the segment with liquid detergents and fabric conditioners.
In another win for the brand, sales have risen 32% despite inflation thanks to the popularity of its Rs 10 packs.
Spotless brand journey
The brand was originally called just Surf and was launched in 1959 in India by Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL). Originally, it was presented as a fuss-free alternative for messy washing soap. Over the years, the brand has reinvented itself from the humble powder form to the more contemporary liquid form.
It soon became synonymous with detergents in India and was ruling the marketing until Nirma's advent in 1969.
To counter the stiff competition from the value-for-money brand Nirma, Surf launched the 'Lalitaji' campaign to drive home the importance of quality over price.
The character Lalitaji was modelled after the Indian housewife who always wanted to make prudent financial choices, choosing the "achi cheez" over the "sasti cheez." The ads showcased the brand as a product that can be used sparingly yet effectively.
In 1992, Surf was reborn as Surf Excel to counter the onslaught by P&G's Ariel. Lataji was slowly becoming redundant and customers were ready to pay the premium for better stain removal. The brand was further diversified into Surf Excel Blue and Surf Excelmatic.
In 2004, the great pricing war between HLL and P&G led to the latter drastically reducing the prices of Ariel and Tide. HLL couldn't catch up, so it decided to retaliate through a campaign to build an emotional connection with the audience.
The endearing "Daag Ache Hain" campaign took off in 2006, proving to be one of the most iconic and impactful brand campaigns of recent times.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Polycab India becomes official partner for ICC
Madison Media and Professional Management Group consulted Polycab on the deal
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
Polycab India has become the official partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Madison Media and Professional Management Group (PMG) consulted Polycab on this deal.
ICC and Polycab’s association begins immediately and will cover all major ICC men's and women's events until 2023. This includes the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023, which will take place in South Africa; the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, which will be held in India; and the ICC World Test Championship 2023, which will be held in England.
For the first time in the tournament's history, the association will culminate in the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup, which will be hosted exclusively in India. Through this partnership, Polycab will aim to deepen its engagement with their existing and future customer’s and drive the message - ‘We Innovate for a Brighter Living’. All communication throughout the tournament will focus on it’s innovative, safe and energy efficient products, build customer and influencer awareness and engagement.
On this announcement, Nilesh Malani, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India, said, “It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are happy to collaborate with Madison Media and PMG and leverage their unique strengths to deliver outstanding results for Polycab.”
“As Polycab embarks on a journey to build a Mega Brand in India, it has taken the right step of building a deeper association with Cricket. Ground sponsorship of ICC events create a certain aura for the Brand. And this year the ICC Men’s World Cup will also be held in India, which will increase the interest of Indians in the tournament. I have no doubt that Polycab will gain deeply by becoming the Official Partner of ICC,” commented Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World on this association.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Separating advertising from integrated marketing communication is tough today'
At the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, panellists engaged in a discussion on the topic ‘Are Advertisers undervaluing the role and importance of IMC?’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 10:50 AM | 3 min read
The second panel discussion at the Pitch Madison Advertising report brought in reputed professionals from various sectors to discuss and share insights on Integrated Marketing Communication under the topic ‘Are Advertisers undervaluing the role and importance of IMC?’.
On the panel were Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico; Vinay Subramanyam, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries Ltd and Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited. The session was chaired by Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.
Sakhuja opened the session by asking the speakers about that one IMC campaign that has been close to their hearts. Bose was the first to go. “My favourite is the one where we launched the brand Godrej Aer, especially because there was no money. It will be about 10 years old now. It is a home freshener brand and we had launched it in 2012. The best part is when you are launching a brand, the budget is absolutely limited. If there is some spare money after the core categories and brands in the company, you would be spending on this. That is where we actually tried experiential marketing. We had to go much beyond television, which was a traditional media and at that time, digital was just about taking off. So, we used all sorts of sources of reach while maximising on ROI for every penny spent. With limited money, what we did was, within three years, we actually became the market leaders.”
Moorthy defined IMC by elucidating that IMC done well is basically an idea that derives from its strategy. “I think if you have ideas that lines itself well with what your initial advertising strategy was, and are able to use the medium in order to develop or build on the strategy it would be defined as IMC. It is the use of multimedia and understanding the nuances of different media and being able to adapt core advertising ideas into ideas that deliver the same communication job. But do it in a way that fits the medium,” he added.
Subramanyam further stated, “In every action, we do as a marketer, you will see a lot more investment going into performance than what it used to. Many of us are spending a lot more on what we think or what we are able to really attribute to good ROI.”
Concluding the session Bose conveyed, “Separating advertisement from IMC is a little tough task in today’s world because you have to reach out to the consumers where they are today. So, TV and digital have to go hand-in-hand. The need for IMC or changing the advertisement which you usually use actually depends on what is the brand’s objective. Consistent message from the brand is critical and you reach out with that message where you think the consumer is at that point in time.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube