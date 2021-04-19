OMD India wins marketing and media mandate for AU Bank

OMD Mumbai Office will be responsible for end-to-end customer-focused campaigns and the delivery of faster business outcomes as part of this mandate

OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency and a subsidiary of Omnicom Group, has won the marketing and media mandate for AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank). OMD will be responsible for end-to-end customer-focused campaigns and the delivery of faster business outcomes as part of this mandate that will be handled by the OMD Mumbai office. Though it was a competitive multi-agency pitch, OMD got an edge over others due to its client-centric philosophy and its homegrown self-created data platform, Omni, which was launched in 2018.

OMD’s relationship-based approach, eye for detail, and the data and analytics platform Omni acted as the three key differentiators that gained the bank’s trust in OMD’s capabilities and sensibilities. Omni is built around radical collaboration and empathy aimed to achieve a better understanding of consumer preference through data-driven planning and insight, an aspect that will enable the brand to make faster data-driven decisions in its marketing mix. By leveraging data in this proactive digital-first banking ecosystem, AU Bank is expected to target its digital products with better predictable outcomes.

“At this important life stage of the bank, partnering with a reputed agency like OMD, will add a new dimension to our brand considering their experience & expertise. Additionally, OMD’s capabilities with data & analytics will help us to connect better with our customers as we concentrate efforts to strengthen our base and presence across the country,” said Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank.

“We are excited to bring alive AU Bank’s vision of bringing differentiated offerings to an otherwise underserved segment. What I love about AU Bank is that they are ready to push boundaries and want consumers to demand more from banks. In this sense, AU is geared to offer more to customers in a unique manner. Our media offering for AU Bank is just like that – unique and creating magic for customers. AU Bank is now expanding its geographical presence pan-India, and we are honoured to be a part of this progressive journey. Since the bank has taken a digital-led approach, its partnership with OMD will act as a gamechanger in AU Bank’s overall brand positioning and create higher recall among its existing customer and attract new ones.” says, Priti Murthy, CEO, OMD India.

OMD’s full suite of applications will provide end-to-end insights, creative development, reporting, and optimization solutions. This will make the campaigns resonate better with consumers and drive higher conversions. OMD unique value proposition to dive deep into data will drive more insightful and effective campaigns for AU Bank’s brand.

“Having a deep domain knowledge of the banking sector coupled with our proprietary tools and services in the data and analytics space helped us win the AU Bank mandate as its brand marketing and communications partner,” says Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group-India.

OMD will implement smarter strategies to create innovative campaigns using predictive functionality and a more quantitative approach to map empathy.









