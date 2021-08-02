Old pals CEAT and Royal Enfield celebrate their long-standing friendship

CEAT Tyres has been a partner on the road for Royal Enfield, the oldest continuous-production motorcycle manufacturer. To celebrate their long-standing association, both brands came together on social media on Friendship Day with a spirited #FriendsOntheRoad campaign.

The integrated campaign includes a video and a Twitter banter between the two brands. The video highlights that the destinations might change but #FriendsOnTheRoad don’t. It showcases how both the brands complement each other and like true friends, stick together through thick and thin, no matter what surprises the road may have for them. A friendship this strong also inspires people to seek out their next adventure. The video also plays the message of “the wheels of safety” that characterises CEAT and “the wings of adventure”, which is Royal Enfield’s signature.

Royal Enfield and CEAT also interacted with their followers on social media through a creative Twitter (https://twitter.com/CEATtyres ) conversation that celebrated special connection between the two brands in a playful manner. The conversations were later joined by some noted influencers on the Twitter and Instagram pages of CEAT where people cherished their travel memories with friends.

Commenting on this association, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres, said, “We have a strong relationship with Royal Enfield and feel humbled to be their #FriendsOnTheRoad. No better occasion than Friendship Day to affirm our association that has only cemented firmly with time. We look forward to many such Friendship Days with Royal Enfield in the years to come.”

Recently, CEAT Tyres supplied Royal Enfield with Zoom Cruz tyres for the 650cc Interceptor range. With this, CEAT also marked its entry into the 650cc segment for a two-wheeler, and the twin-engine cylindrical motorcycles segment. CEAT is also the first Indian manufacturer to supply tyres as original fitment for the Interceptor 650cc range. CEAT‘s association with Royal Enfield can be seen on most of their OE fitment models like the Meteor, Classic, the Himalayan and the Bullet Electra.

