Ogilvy at 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2023, Kerala

As advertising evolves beyond its traditional role, we see a whole lot of interesting work happening across our regional offices. One such example has been the work done by Ogilvy India at the 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2023 in Kerala - possibly the most competitive and popular boat races of this scale in the world.

Initiated in 1952, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race takes place on the Punnamda Lake, near Alappuzha. It is held on the second Saturday of August every year. An estimated four lakh people, including tourists from abroad, attended the event this year. It is said that for the people of each village in Kuttanad, a victory at this race for their village boat is something to be celebrated for months to come.

Ogilvy’s Group President, India, VR Rajesh said, “As regionalisation and localisation is becoming important for large national brands, connecting with audiences in their home ground is becoming key for brands to build equity. We believe that India’s rich culture offers us opportunities to emotionally connect with consumers in large cultural and spiritual congregations. It’s about creating associations with beliefs that are closer to their hearts.”

Ogilvy’s branded content and activations wing set up a small core unit at Alappuzha in July 2022 to work with the local team and identify areas where brands could play a role. Across India, Ogilvy took stock of brands that had purpose and rural consumers in their DNA and reached out to clients like Asian Paints, Bajaj Pulsar, Pidilite, and others; with ideas in direct response to the direction received from the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society.

Ogilvy had three distinct activities happening on ground.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)