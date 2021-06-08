NUMI Paris roped in as associate sponsor of French Open 2021

The commercials of NUMI Paris collection will be aired all through the tournament on the various Star Sports bouquet of channels

NUMI Paris, the Parisian eyewear brand newly launched in India, has associated with Star Sports, for the broadcast of the coveted French Open 2021 Tournament in India. As an Associate Sponsor, NUMI Paris continues to accentuate its brand ethos of passion, craftsmanship and uniqueness, much like tennis’s most treasured tournament. Always known as a sport of visionaries and legends, the French Open cherishes a vast yet niche viewership amongst sports lovers in India, thus serving as a perfect launchpad for NUMI Paris in India.

Highlighting the wide array of NUMI Paris collection, the exclusive commercials will be aired all through the tournament on the various Star Sports bouquet of channels.

Jean-Phillipe Chilet, the Directeur du Developpement Commerciale for NUMI Paris, is elated with this association, “With our launch in India, our focus will be to strengthen our premier positioning - ‘NUMI Paris as purveyors of finer taste’ through befitting collaborations. Our association with Star Sports for the broadcast of The French Open in India, sets the right tone and makes inroads into the right set. After all, Legends are born in Paris – both in Tennis and in Fashion. We see the synergies match- one is a prized tournament, and the other is a prized possession. ”

With a high-profile launch in the Indian market, NUMI Paris is one step closer to a long-lasting bond with India. The French and Indian relationship takes a sweeter turn with this alliance.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)