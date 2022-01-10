Nippon Paint unveils TVC for its recently launched Walltron Patrol Vehicle

Chennai residents who need waterproofing solutions can avail the services by calling the toll-free number which will bring the Walltron Patrol Vehicle to their doorsteps

Nippon Paint (India) has launched a TVC to promote the recently launched Walltron Patrol Vehicle. The Walltron Patrol Vehicle will service consumers who have any waterproofing related problems. Chennai residents who need waterproofing solutions can avail the services by calling the toll-free number 8880 261 261 which will bring the Walltron Patrol Vehicle to their doorsteps. Nippon Paint’s trained technicians will visit the consumers’ residences/ office spaces to assess the problem area and provide them with the right solutions.

Walltron is a range of state-of-the-art construction solutions that can protect homes from waterproofing problems, cracks on walls & ceilings, internal dampness, fungi, moulds, amongst others. The range brings a wide array of products and services that cater to different requirements ranging from fungicidal solutions to repair polymers and adhesives.

The Walltron range of solutions caters to the varied waterproofing needs of residential and commercial buildings and waterproofing products are available for various surfaces. Waterproofing solutions are essential for the upkeep of a buildings, especially after a monsoon spell. Exterior spaces such as the terrace, roof, and walls require additional protection to avoid damage from heavy rain or even the dampness that persists throughout the monsoon season. The products under Walltron include Dampproof, Dampseal, Hydroblock 2K, WP+, EnhanceR, Techoxy 3, Splash it!, Nseal, Stylfix Tile Adhesives and Grouts.

Consumers can call the toll-free number 8880 261 261 or WhatsApp 'hi' to 8939 65 3636 to avail Walltron’s range of construction solutions.

Speaking about the Walltron Patrol Vehicle flag-off, S Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint (Decorative) India, said, “We are happy to flag-off the Walltron patrol vehicle as we feel it’s the need of the hour. In Chennai, we have had off-season rains which have caused waterproofing issues in many houses as they weren’t prepared for the same. We believe that the Chennai residents will find the Walltron Patrol vehicle very useful. The technicians who will be traveling in these patrol vehicle are equipped with the right skills and products to address the waterproofing challenges of consumers.”

“At Nippon Paint, we are always looking at innovative ways to market our products and services. The Walltron Patrol vehicle is a unique way to market and deliver our services. The patrol vehicle are very eye-catching, and we are sure that it will prompt interested consumers to call our tool free number for the services.” added Mr Mark Titus, Director of Marketing, Nippon Paint (Decorative) India.

“Waterproofing solutions are an essential service, especially considering the current erratic climatic conditions all over the world. We believe consumers will utilize Walltron’s construction solutions as these are high-tech and state-of-art solutions to address their various waterproofing challenges both indoor and outdoor. We are expecting to see a good reception from the Chennai residents to avail Walltron Patrol Vehicle services. This solution on wheels will address the pain points of many residents with the right products and trained technicians.” said Rajiv Milkha Singh, Business Head.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)