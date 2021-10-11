Nippon Paint becomes associate sponsor of Chennaiyin FC for fifth time

Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited today announced its association with Chennaiyin FC for the fifth consecutive year. The two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions began their association with Nippon Paint ahead of the 2017-18 season, in which the Marina Machans won the championship for the second time.

Highlighting strong relationship that CFC and Nippon Paint have shared over the years, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said, “This is the fifth year of our association between Chennaiyin FC and Nippon Paint, and it's been a fruitful relationship for both stakeholders. We look forward to a successful season ahead with Nippon Paint continuing to inspire us.”

The Japan-based company, which has been operating in India for over a decade now, has a massive presence in the southern part of the country, especially in Tamil Nadu. The partnership has created several community-driven initiatives like ‘Adding Colors To Life,’ bringing out stories of the stakeholders, fans, community members, and people from the city carrying out selfless deeds during the Covid-induced lockdown last year.

“Our faith in Chennaiyin FC continues, and that's for everyone to see through our consistent association with them. Everyone at Nippon Paint are connected with the club, and we wish the squad the best of luck for the new season.” said Mahesh S. Anand, President (Decorative Paint), Nippon Paint India.

Chasing the coveted trophy for the third time, Chennaiyin FC is all set to kick off the eighth ISL campaign in Goa against Hyderabad FC on November 23.

