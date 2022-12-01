Nexus Malls appoints Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

The actor will help Nexus provide customers with a ‘Har Din Kuch Naya’ experience, the company said

Nexus Malls, the retail platform owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds, has announced Amitabh Bachchan as their ‘Happyness Ambassador’.

“This is a unique, one-of-a-kind partnership with India’s biggest global superstar to provide customers with a ‘Har Din Kuch Naya’ experience,” the company said.

“We are extremely privileged to welcome Amitabh Bachchan to our Nexus Malls family. He has a remarkable ability to connect with different age groups. We are proud to partner with one of India’s biggest icons to help us deliver Har Din Kuch Naya experiences to our customers,” said Mr. Dalip Sehgal, CEO, Nexus Malls.

Amitabh Bachchan added, ““I am delighted to endorse Nexus Malls. Together, we will try and further aim at curating new experiences for the customers each time they visit Nexus Malls”

