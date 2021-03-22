News18 Kannada hosts jury meet for Varshada Kannadiga

This year, the jury was chaired by the esteemed former Justice H N Nagamohan Das – High Court of Karnataka

The countdown has begun for Varshada Kannadiga awards, the annual signature event of News 18 Kannada to be held next week. As a precursor to the event, a jury meet was held on March 13th with members comprising the who’s who of Bangalore. Every year, a jury is constituted and headed by an eminent personality. This year, the jury was chaired by the esteemed former Justice H N Nagamohan Das – High Court of Karnataka.

The Jury put together had a good mix of seven eminent people from different sectors. From law enforcement to politics, art and culture, entertainment, sports and corporate, the panel was well represented from all sectors.

The esteemed jury members were:

Prof. Doddarange Gowda, Poet & lyricist.

R Ashok, Revenue Minister – Government of Karnataka

Sudharani, Sandalwood Actress

Reena Suvarna, KAS

V R Raghunath, Hockey Olympian

Sneha Rakesh, Entrepreneur

The awards are divided into eight categories -- literature, entertainment, public service, business, science and technology, sports. The other two categories are the VarshadaKannadiga and Lifetime Achievement award. The names were shortlisted looking at people who have performed extremely well during the year, some unrecognized and extraordinary feats of ordinary people. Under the supervision of Mr. Siddappa Kaloji, Editor of News18 Kannada, the names were submitted by the editorial staff and nominations from the public. These names were filtered, by the editorial and five entries were placed in front of the jury for final selection.

The roundtable saw a good amount of humour, active discussions, related anecdotes, varied opinions about nominees and their contributions – before finally reaching a consensus.

The Nominees and the Winners will be declared on 26th March 2021, Friday, at J W Mariott with a grand, star-studded presentation ceremony.

