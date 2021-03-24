News18 & Harpic strengthen commitment towards water conservation and hygiene

A safe water supply is the backbone of a healthy economy yet is woefully under prioritized. Strengthening their commitment to create water conservation and hygiene, News18 and Harpic India celebrated World Water Day 2021 with the launch of Ground Zero. As a part of this initiative, Mission Paani will focus on bringing change at the grassroots level and highlighting the change makers. In a special virtual event hosted by News18, newsmakers and change makers alike highlighted how small acts of conservation every day can help maintain hygiene, combat diseases and secure a safe, clean water supply for future generations.

The unique event was hosted by Anand Narasimhan, Executive Editor, CNN-News18 along with Akshay Kumar, Campaign Ambassador, Harpic Mission Paani. The event witnessed participation and support from renowned personalities such as Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti. While highlighting the ingenious method of effective water conservation by common people, the special programming also drummed up extensive support from people from all walks of life to extend their contribution and support to the cause for a safe, hygienic and sustainable tomorrow.

The discussion revolved around the impact created on ground through water conservation efforts, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas with a focus on better sanitation and hygiene, the sustainable use of water resources.

Alice Moore, Director- Purpose led Branding, RB Global, said, “As a part of our fight towards making access to the highest quality of hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, RB is aligned towards (SDG6) providing safe water and sanitation for all. Through Harpic Mission Paani we are collectively working towards empowering communities that will drive the much-needed behavioural change. On World Water Day, I urge people to join us in the Harpic Mission Paani movement so that we can collaboratively ensure healthier and more hygienic lives for ourselves and the generations to come.”

Talking about the initiative, Actor and Campaign Ambassador Akshay Kumar said, “Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan was one of the first clarion calls to build a toilet in every household. However, for a clean and healthy society, we still need access to safe water. While the Government is working, we, as citizens, also need to come together and conserve this critical resource. It gives me immense pleasure to join hands with Harpic and News18 once again to build on the work we have done so far. I urge people to join me in this movement so that we can ensure healthier and more hygienic lives for ourselves and the generations to come.”

Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer, Network18 and Managing Director, A + E Networks, TV18 said, “Despite the tremendous economic growth the country has witnessed in the last few years, India is in its crucial phase with regards to this natural resource. As per a recent report by NITI Aayog, 40% of India's population will have no access to drinking water by 2030. Through Mission Paani, we aim to drive informative, engaging and impactful conversations that bring real change. As one of the largest media platforms, it is our responsibility to leverage our pan-India presence and provide a responsible information ecosystem. We hope Mission Paani 2.0 further inspires people to join our cause of conserving this vital resource for a healthy and sustainable future.”

Talking about the need for water conservation Gul Panag, Actor and Founder of CSS foundation, said, “The importance of Mission Paani on World Water Day cannot be adequately emphasized. Water is a finite resource and conserving it, is the duty and responsibility of every citizen. I would urge everybody to make sure that in their spheres of influence, they talk about the importance of conserving water and work actively towards it.”

Applauding the campaign, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister, Jal Shakti said, “On this World Water Day, the Government has come up with a new initiative – catch the rain, where it falls and when it falls. The idea is to catch, conserve and optimize use of rain water. I am grateful to the team behind the Hapric-News18 Mission Paani campaign. They have undoubtedly strengthened the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan and have truly transformed it into a jan andolan.”

Followed by the successful launch of Mission Paani, a nation-wide campaign in 2019, Mission Paani’s Ground Zero is in line with the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) announced by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman during Union Budget 2021-22.

