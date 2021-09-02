Nestlé India, in partnership with Reliance Jio, launches 'Face of Hope' initiative

Under this initiative, Nestlé India will aim to reach and encourage over 250 Million people to follow basic practices like masking via its new packaging and digital campaign

Focusing on the importance of “masking up”, Nestlé India has launched the Face of Hope initiative. The new packaging will constantly remind people about the importance of following basic practices like masking and encourage their loved ones to do the same for a safe and better tomorrow. Under this initiative, Nestlé India will aim to reach and encourage over 250 Million people via its packs and the digital campaign.

Nestlé India has now also collaborated with Reliance Jio to drive further awareness. This includes encouraging a ‘maskup’ pledge. On the JioEngage app, there will be in-depth details about this campaign and the procedure for participating. The participants who take the pledge will be provided with an instant reward of 1GB data.

Commenting on the initiative, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, said, “At Nestlé India we are committed to playing an active role in India’s fight against COVID-19 and understand the importance of following COVID safety protocols to ensure safety for all. Through this initiative, we are leveraging the power of our iconic brands – MAGGI, KITKAT, NESCAFÉ and EVERYDAY, to spread awareness during these times. We ensure that our brands not only provide nourishment or add to the joyous moments of life, but also stand with the society in times of need. We urge people to ‘Mask-Up’ and join forces with their favorite brands and become the Face of Hope together.”

Talking about the collaboration, Sunil Dutt, President – Sales and Distribution, Reliance Jio said, “We believe that Nestlé India is doing a commendable job by urging people to ‘mask up’. We indeed share the sentiment and are happy to offer the wide reach that we enjoy in the country. We would urge our customers to pledge their support to the campaign and take all the necessary precautions to stay safe, beginning with wearing a mask and following COVID appropriate behaviour.”

