Nawazuddin Siddiqui urges insurance buyers to ask right questions in HDFC ERGO's new spot

HDFC ERGO General Insurance announced the launch of its latest campaign - Poochoge, toh aapko milega sahi jawaab. The campaign conceived by Mullen Lintas aims to pique the interests of insurance buyers when buying General Insurance by urging them to ask the right questions. The campaign aims to communicate the benefits and services provided by HDFC ERGO across their gamut of insurance products related to health, motor, travel etc.

This multi-film campaign focuses on health insurance and motor insurance. It features the brand's ambassador, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a double role along with the multi-faceted Bollywood actor, Piyush Mishra. This duo has never been seen together in an Ad before, and they add incredible energy to the film.

Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Mehmood Mansoori, President - Shared Services & Online Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said: "The past year has proved that these are very uncertain and unprecedented times that we are living in. The whole pandemic situation has further made us reiterate that financial security and well-being is of the highest importance. In such scenarios, a well-comprehensive insurance policy provides peace of mind and helps in overcoming difficult situations. In testing times, the right kind of insurance will also protect an individual from digging into their savings. HDFC ERGO has always promoted insurance awareness in the country, with this campaign we aim to educate our customers and encourage them to ask the relevant questions while opting for an insurance policy."

The campaign is rooted in the insight that Indians are inheritably curious and inquisitive by nature, but when it comes to buying the right insurance policy, they don't make an informed decision by failing to ask the right questions - often due to lack of awareness. HDFC ERGO has always been at the forefront when it comes to promoting insurance awareness in the country. The campaign intends to educate its audience using the device of humour to convey the message. It enlightens the audience by telling them what are the right questions to ask when choosing an insurance policy, while also informing them about the benefits and services provided by HDFC ERGO.

Commenting on the campaign, Azazul Haque and Garima Khandelwal, CCOs at Mullen Lintas said: "The campaign revolves around the simple idea that we ask too many questions when it comes to health-related issues or while buying a vehicle, but while getting insurance for the same, we don't ask relevant questions. The idea is to push the consumers to ask the right questions regarding insurance as HDFC ERGO has the right answers. In the creative execution, we wanted the same quirky brand tonality and with the idea of showcasing Nawazuddin in characters, we have never seen before. So he is seen in a double role again, and Piyush Mishra makes a surprise entry in the campaign. The famous duo of Nawazuddin and Piyush Mishra is coming together on screen after a long time. So bringing them together makes the campaign clutter-breaking and extremely memorable."

