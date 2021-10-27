The Gangs of Wasseypur trio get nostalgic over snacks in new ad for BL Agro's Bail Kolhu

BL Agro has launched the second television commercial of its signature brand, ‘Bail Kolhu’, featuring the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ fame trio - Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. The TVC is an amalgamation of emotions and nostalgia triggered by food. The story revolves around three friends who recollect their childhood and how certain food aroma has stayed with them for years. The advertisement intends to take the audience back to their much-cherished memories of having food with a tantalizing aroma.

The advertisement starts from Manoj Bajpayee’s kitchen, where fresh pakoras are being prepared in mustard oil, which immediately takes him back to his school tiffin where he used to have home-cooked food. He remembers his ‘maa ke haath ke pakore’ and his fondness with the aroma of fresh pakoras. The second in the ad comes Nawazuddin Siddiquiw ho is seen feeling the nostalgia of aromatic and tasty home-cooked food. The third in the series is Pankaj Tripathi, who also remembers his days while at acting school. The connection he has with mustard oil cooked besan sev and how he still cherishes those time spent with friends over food.

The trio gracefully conveys the idea of creating memories with food and the emotional connection the food has with all of us. From celebrating occasions with family to eating with friends in the class, food is a vital ingredient in the verve.

“Bail Kolhu is our 50-year-old signature brand, which has become a household name over the years. We have always intended to deliver the best quality edible oil because we understand that food is a common factor amongst all of us. Be it any occasion, food is the ingredient that connects us all and makes the occasion a memorable one. With this TVC, we wish to highlight the trigger food gives us”, says Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro.

“The journey of our stars, their respective struggles and triumphs fall in place with the brand, Bail Kolhu. Today, both in their respective fields are names and identities synonymous to excellence and commitment- Naam Hi Pehchaan Hai embodies the same through the TVC,” adds Ashish.

The TVC created by Leads Brand Connect, a multi-dimensional creative agency, is launched across national television channels. BL Agro also plans to roll out the same on its social media - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“In this advertisement, we have tried to keep the essence of creating fond memories over good food and thus, ‘Khushbu Ka Yaadon Se Rishta’ is the tagline we have emphasized throughout the ad. We have tried to keep the same essence intact while conceptualizing this campaign. The friendship and chemistry shared by the brand ambassadors Mr. Pankaj Tripathi, Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mr. Manoj Bajpayee on screen is not mere enacting of the script, but rather how close these friends are and how they connect each other over good food, says Sanjay Srivastava, CEO, Leads Brand Connect.

Launched about 50 years ago, Bail Kolhu enjoys strong brand loyalty and is a preference for millions of homes today through its consistent quality over the years. With its sales touching around 15 million bottles per annum, the brand has a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan and plans to expand to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Gujrat in the near future.

