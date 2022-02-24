Nagarjuna is brand ambassador of Dabur Chyawanprash for South India

Dabur India Ltd today signed South Indian superstar and movie icon Nagarjuna as the new brand ambassador of its flagship health supplements brand Dabur Chyawanprash for the South Indian Market. A new ad campaign specially crafted for South Indian markets featuring the actor will soon be aired across media platforms in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

With this association, Dabur aims to reach every household in south India and create awareness about the importance of strong immunity and the role Dabur Chyawanprash plays in building immunity to fight illnesses.

Dabur India Ltd Regional Business Head-South JP Victoria said, "We are happy to have superstar Nagarjuna on board as the face of Dabur Chyawanprash for South Indian markets. Being a philanthropist and brand ambassador for HIV/AIDS awareness campaigns, Nagarjuna has been a prominent face for several community development initiatives. Similarly, Dabur Chyawanprash, with the power of more than 40 herbs like Ashwagandha, Giloy and Amla, has always stood for boosting immunity to fight illnesses. Dabur Chyawanprash has always celebrated and championed the cause of building the health of the nation and we are happy to welcome superstar Nagarjuna to the Dabur family".

Commenting on this association, Nagarjuna said, “I am happy to be associated with the Dabur family and hope to inspire people to adopt Dabur Chyawanprash to boost their immunity. The times we are living in today have underlined the need for and importance of immunity more than ever before. Strong Immunity is the need of the hour. Dabur has relentlessly nurtured the country’s health and fitness through the science of authentic Ayurveda. As a consumer, I have been associated with Dabur for years now. I really believe that together, Dabur and I, will take Dabur Chyawanprash to every household in South India and work towards building the nation’s immunity.”

The campaign uses the south Indian martial art form Silambam as a metaphor to emphasise on the need to build immunity to fight illnesses. “Creative storytelling is all about making a product proposition more engaging for people to take notice of it. So, when we were tasked with introducing Dabur Chyawanprash for the South Indian markets, we struck upon the idea of using the ancient Southern martial art of 'Silambam' or stick fighting as a theme. No wonder, our film is a riveting, action-packed story, highlighting how Dabur Chyawanprash builds your strength and immunity to stay fighting fit against diseases,” McCann World Group Creative Head-South Sambit Mohanty said.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the most talented actors in the South film industry who has been entertaining the audience for over three decades now. Besides giving several memorable performances on the big, he has been an inspiration for his co-stars, young actors and the audience through his active involvement in social work. “We have worked on a very strong and compelling campaign. With Nagarjuna on board as the face for Dabur Chyawanprash, this campaign is expected to have a very good reach and connect with consumers in South Indian markets. With this communication, we are also establishing our strong sense of pride about ‘Made in India, by Indians, for Indians’, and caring for every household’s Immunity and Well-Being in South India” Victoria added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)