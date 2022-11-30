MYK Laticrete announces MS Dhoni as its national brand ambassador

MYK Laticrete, a tile and stone installation company, has announced former Indian cricket Skipper MS Dhoni as its national brand ambassador. The company has also rolled out an integrated marketing campaign across multiple channels with MS Dhoni featuring in various endorsements and initiatives.

“With an overarching theme of - Educating the benefits of Tile Adhesive & Tile Grouts, the 360-degree campaign includes an intriguing series of TV commercials, digital videos and print advertisements in multiple languages spanning across India,” the company said.

The TV commercial has been conceptualized by Associated Advertising and the partnership with MS Dhoni was facilitated by Midas Deals.

Commenting on this milestone initiative, Murali Yadama, Managing Director, MYK LATICRETE said, “It's absolutely fantastic to have an internationally-recognised and esteemed sports person such as MS Dhoni as part of MYK LATICRETE family and we look forward to involving him in all our future engagements with the customers. His ability to connect us with people across nook-and-corner of the country will be critical in helping MYK LATICRETE to continue to share our vision with more people than ever before. For more than 20 years, the innovations from our world-class manufacturing facilities helped us become a choice of the most preferred brand for influencers in the construction industry and now we are on a mission to create the same in the consumer segment too, and Dhoni’s partnership is a first step in achieving our goals.”

Adding to this, MS Dhoni said “I am honored to be part of the MYK LATICRETE family and endorse its wide range of products. The company has a rich legacy in the construction and building material industry and they continue to set benchmarks in the industry with their innovative products made from cutting-edge technology. I'm proud to be endorsing their products and together we are confident of reaching many more customers.”

