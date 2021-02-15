'My heart is just fine', says Sourav Ganguly in new Fortune oil ad

Indian cricket great Sourav Ganguly is back with a brand new ad for Fortune Cooking Oil, which was a subject to trolling after the BCCI president's brush with cardiac illness.

The long format print ad, ostensibly for Valentines Day, starts with Ganguly's assurance that his "heart is just fine." The problem, he writes, was not with the heart but the artery leading to it.

The ad aims to dispel some of the myths surrounding heart attacks. He explained that while it's difficult to imagine a "fairly young and fit" individual to have heart ailments, numerous factors come into play. He says that in his case, it was a family history in heart troubles.

In his advice to readers, Ganguly urged everyone to take good care of their hearts by following healthy habits, exercising, upping intake of antioxidants, resting and going for regular tests and checkups.

Following Ganguly's heart attack a few months ago, Fortune Cooking Oil, of which the cricketer is a brand ambassador, had to face intense trolling online. One of the brand’s key propositions is heart health. “A heart healthy oil that gives you the power of immunity,” read its tagline.

The brand decided to pause its all of its advertisements with Ganguly for the time being, while retaining him as the brand ambassador. With the ad, Fortune seems to be not only getting back at trolls but also cementing its association with the cricketer.

