MS Dhoni turns 42! Why brands love India's Captain Cool

If there is an Indian cricketer who embodies cool confidence, it is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. India's Captain Cool turns 42 today on July 7. Dhoni who won the fan's hearts with his remarkable performance on the ground is also an all-time brand favourite. His stardom has grown to the extent that he has become a renowned face in the branding and advertising world. Counted as one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, Dhoni has in his kitty an array of brands across categories.

Dhoni has continued to build a strong endorsement profile over the years with more than 35+ brands, in a plethora of different segments including financial services, e-commerce, healthcare, and real estate. Duff & Phelps estimates Dhoni's brand value to be $80.3 million as of 2022 with 36+ endorsements. The report says that this is higher than $61.2 million and $36.3 million in 2020, the year when he announced his retirement. On his birthday, e4m rewinds his brand journey.

WinZO

WinZO recently launched a new brand campaign to highlight the social gaming capabilities of its app. Titled ‘Khiladi ho? Khiladi chahiye?’ (Are you a game player? Do you need an opponent?), featuring Dhoni. The campaign began during the current season of IPL 2023. Dhoni is also the brand ambassador for WinZO and is a part of all TV campaigns.

Skipper Pipes

In April 2023, Skipper Limited, a manufacturer of polymer pipes and fittings, launched a new campaign with brand ambassadors Dhoni and Chris Gayle.

Jio Cinema

When the IPL 2023 was about to start, JioCinema kicked off its TATA IPL campaign with MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav. Titled Digital India Ka Digital TATA IPL, the pan-India campaign aimed to trigger excitement about watching TATA IPL digital for free with a slew of fan-friendly features.

Turtlemint

Almost three months back, Turtlemint launched a new brand campaign #FutureKaInsurance with brand ambassador Dhoni. The brand campaign aimed at raising awareness around choosing the futuristic way to buy insurance, with the right mix of technology and human assurance. It also highlights the importance of insurance for every individual and their family.

Viacom 18

In March 2023, Viacom roped in Dhoni as a brand ambassador. Dhoni amplifies the network’s vision for making live sports viewing synonymous with digital.

Garuda Aerospace

In January 2023, Garuda Aerospace, a drone manufacturing company, launched its first-ever digital brand film #KhetonKeKaptan which was aimed at encouraging youth and farmers to be captains of their respective farms.

The film was conceptualized by Garuda Aerospace’s brand team and jointly produced with Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, the film #KhetonKeKaptan illustrates the need of farmers in their daily lives and how Garuda drones can help farmers with pesticide spraying, surveillance, and mapping while saving water and time.

Gulf Oil Lubricants

Almost six months back, Gulf Oil Lubricants, a Hinduja Group company released a new ad film as part of its 'Dumdaro ka Dumdaar' campaign, featuring brand ambassador Dhoni. The campaign was aligned with the brand's objective of offering sustainable and energy-efficient products.

Dream 11

Almost five years back, Dhoni was the brand ambassador of one of India's largest fantasy sports platforms - Dream11.

MYK Laticrete

In November 2022, MYK Laticrete, a tile and stone installation company announced Dhoni as its national brand ambassador. The company also rolled out an integrated marketing campaign across multiple channels with Dhoni featuring in various endorsements and initiatives.

AMFI

Almost six months back, Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Dhoni teamed up to create awareness about mutual funds with the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign. The campaign was launched by AMFI, under SEBI’s guidance, as a part of its investor awareness outreach program, the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign aims to educate the common public about mutual funds and dismiss myths around them. The AMFI is an association of all the asset management companies of SEBI-registered mutual funds.

Fire- Boltt

In November 2022, Homegrown wearable and audio brand, Fire-Boltt announced the appointment of Dhoni as its new brand ambassador. He was the leading face of the brand and took part in a variety of marketing, advertising, and endorsement activities for Fire-Boltt.

Other collaborations

Besides promoting gaming and healthcare brands, Dhoni also endorsed Cars24, Go Daddy, Red Bus, Colgate, Pepsi, Bharat Matrimony, Boost, Snickers, Oppo, Powerade, Pokerstars, Indigo Paints, Panerai, Mastercard India, Indian Terrai, Mysore Sandal Soap, Neuberg diagnostics, Enigmatic Smiles, Zed Black Agarbattis, Khatabook, TVS Motor, ESPN Ncricinfo, Unacademy, Peter England, Coco-cola, Samadhura Group, Orient Electric Rolls, Hotstar, Oreo, Navi Loans, SRMB Steels, Livfast and Officer’s Choice Blue Snack.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)