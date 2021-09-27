21N78E Creative Labs retains Motorola's creative account

exchange4media has learnt that 21N78E Creative Labs has retained smartphone maker Motorola’s creative account following a multi-agency pitch called in March this year; the decision was taken recently. 21N78E Creative Labs will continue to serve as Motorola India’s full-service creative agency. The pitch was called in Delhi and 7-8 agencies are believed to have been in the fray. The Delhi branch of the agency will handle the account. 21N78E had first won the business in 2018 and will handle the through the line mandate for Motorola with a keen focus on digital-first initiatives.

Confirming the news Navin Kansal, Chief Creative Officer, 21N78E Creative Labs says, “We are delighted with the faith reposed in this partnership. We will continue to put our best foot forward to create work that shines and makes a difference in the marketplace for this iconic brand.”

Navin Kansal, Chief Creative Officer, 21N78E Creative Labs

Adding to that, Sudhir Nair, CEO & Co-Founder 21N78E Creative Labs says, “Motorola handsets enjoyed great following and was high on the agenda of people seeking style and cutting-edge tech. And for a brand to hold that kind of sway, as we are witnessing with even the recent launch of Motorola Edge 20, speaks to the strength & popularity and as well as the deep connections it has created over time. We will focus our energies on dialling up the Motomagic even more.”

Sudhir Nair, CEO & Co-Founder 21N78E Creative Labs

On awarding the account to 21N78E Creative Labs, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola India says, “21N78E Creative Labs demonstrated their deep understanding of the category and the changing Indian consumer needs. Their pitch narrative was insightful, consumer-centric and creative and their understanding of the brand narrative and values over the past few years ensured that their proposals were extremely relevant and resonated with the DNA of the brand. The team is passionate and brings their A-game to every brief. I’m keen to see the team push boundaries of innovation as we extend our partnership and take the brand to the next level.”

Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola India

