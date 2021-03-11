Mondelez to back 5Star Oreo launch with 360-degree integrated marketing campaign

Mondelez India today announced the launch of Cadbury 5Star Oreo, strengthening their premium snacking portfolio and empowering consumers with more choice, yet again. This stellar combination of the creaminess and crunchiness of OREO and the chocolatey caramel zest of Cadbury 5Star is a sandwich in a sandwich, which aims to entice and tantalize the taste buds of the consumers who are constantly exploring newer eat experiences. Layered with chocolate, caramel, Oreo cream and biscuit chunks, each bite of this decadent duo is sure to leave you with a scrumptious lingering taste.

Commenting on this new innovation, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director, Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said, “As the market leaders in Chocolates and a strong challengers in Biscuits, we have the onus to stay true to our vision of leading the future of snacking by providing consumers with the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way. With this launch, we intend to accelerate the growth momentum of our premium portfolio and focus on agile innovations to stay ahead of the evolving demand curve. We believe that Cadbury 5Star Oreo is truly a cross pollination of two forever young brands of the iconic Chocolate and Biscuit category which will further expand Cadbury 5Star’s repertoire and take its stance in the countline segment a notch higher. This innovation is a testimony of our coherent efforts of extending Cadbury’s equity beyond the bar; helping us explore snacking adjacencies and increasing consumer relevance in the snacking domain.”

The launch of the multi-textured Cadbury 5Star Oreo will be supported by a 360-degree integrated marketing communication, which includes strong digital, innovative outdoor, solid in-store visibility and engagement building influencer activity. Priced at Rs. 35, Cadbury 5Star Oreo is all set to bring the most delicious and crunchy indulgence experience ever.

