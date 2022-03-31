Mondelez and Vserv together make World Cookie Day more exciting with AR Mobile Ad

We all can agree that Oreo is definitely one of the most loved cookies in the world. On the occasion of World Cookie Day, Mondelez wanted to establish the creme-filled sandwich cookie as the country’s favourite cookie. Moving away from boring, age-old ad formats, the brand was looking for innovative, ground-breaking, mobile-first solutions that were engaging and effective. Mondelez partnered with Vserv to facilitate end-to-end ideation, creation and execution of the World Cookie Day ad campaign.

Understanding the brand’s unique requirements, Vserv's creative wing, Vserv Ad Labs, added the much-needed wow factor to the campaign. Much like the delicious cream-infused cookie, Vserv infused Augmented Reality (AR) with a twist in a mobile ad. With #StayPlayful as Oreo’s theme this World Cookie Day, Vserv crafted an AR-based gamified experience for Facebook, Instagram and In-Apps.

The ad unit started by breaking the news of Oreo Cookies being on the loose and encouraging users to enable their cameras for the immersive AR-game play. Users were further instructed to ‘Tap’ on the hidden cookies to catch them within a predetermined time limit. Post the gameplay, users were directed to the brand's buying page. Users were also able to share the ad with their friends and family on Facebook and Instagram, further amplifying brand awareness.

Anjali Krishnan, Consumer Experience Lead - Media Mondelez India said, “For Oreo, we were looking for a partner, who with their innovative solutions, could enable the World Cookie Day campaign for us holistically. And that's when we found Vserv, who not only took the onus of end-to-end delivery of the campaign from ideation to reporting of insights but also delivered great results. Their unique ad was stellar and garnered an impressive 118K+ user interactions. Team Vserv made executing the campaign hassle-free with their unparalleled support and client service.”

Dippak Khurana, CEO and Co-founder, Vserv said, ”To create a truly memorable experience for Oreo’s wide range of audience, we decided to leverage the innovative technology of Augmented Reality. Our talented teams worked in tandem to smoothly strategize, craft and then execute the multi-channel campaign for the brand. It was a delight teaming up with Mondelez and Wavemaker. We look forward to partnering with them next and creating more such experiences for our customers and their consumers.”

