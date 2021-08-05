Moksh Agarbatti ropes in Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador

Incense brand Moksh Agarbatti has roped in actress Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador.

Dixit will endorse the company’s prayer products like Agarbatti and Dhoop.

Madhuri Dixit Nene, said, “I am glad to represent Moksh Agarbatti, a brand that has been a pioneer in launching Agarbatti with some of the best fragrances which are Floral, Woody, Spicy, Fruity in nature. Brands like Swarna Champa, Akash Phool, and Samaj are market leaders in the commoditized Agarbatti category. Due to the brand's unique fragrances, it has a loyal customer base across the country.”

Speaking of the association Anand Kumar Ashiya, CEO, Moksh Agarbatti, said “Moksh Agarbatti is an iconic brand with a rich history of more than two decades of trust and fragrant leadership in the Indian Agarbatti market. We are now proud to have Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador of Moksh Agarbatti. She is a renowned Bollywood star who complements our brand values. Through this association, we want to spread awareness about the benefits of using fragrant and quality incense in one's prayers. Your prayers are uninterrupted with superior quality incense. We use the purest ingredients and raw materials to give you superior quality incense sticks. All the incense sticks manufactured go through a rigorous quality check to ensure every incense stick burns uninterrupted. Our products are made with the highest global quality standards with user-friendly packaging.”

Moksh Agarbatti will soon launch a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene encompassing TV, print, outdoor, digital and other media.

