Mohit Raina spreads festive cheer in new spot for Snapdeal's Toofani Sale

Snapdeal has launched a new campaign starring popular TV celebrity Mohit Raina as part of its “Toofani Sale” consumer campaign in this festive period.

Amplifying Snapdeal’s brand campaign, “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal”, that addresses the notion that only expensive products/brands offer good quality, Mohit Raina is collaborating with Snapdeal for digital and social media campaigns. Mohit Raina will be seen ordering various Diwali looks for himself and his friend, played by Chahatt Khanna, a popular TV actress, with popular fashion choices available on Snapdeal.com, his social media handles.

Commenting on the campaign, Soumyadip Chatterjee, Brand Marketing Director, Snapdeal said, “We see the partnership with Mohit as a way to reach & build trust with the Indian heartland audiences, and deliver credibility of our efficacy and brand promise. He is a self-made movie star with humble beginnings and gets huge respect and love from Indian TV & movies viewers, due to his larger-than-life roles in shows like Mahadev and blockbuster films like Uri.”

This festive season, Snapdeal is running regional campaigns and has collaborated with popular social media influencers. Before going live with Mohit Raina, it had campaigns running in Gujarat and West Bengal, with Aarohi Patel and SubhashreeGanguly, that was focussed on Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. The campaign is currently running on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube& OTTs like Zee5 & MX Player and is being well received by the audience. Earlier it has collaborated with Ahaana Krishna, KalidasJayaram, Mirnaa Menon&Siddharth Menon for Onam targeting Malayalam speaking customers and launched its “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal '' campaign for southern markets in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

Snapdeal has also just wrapped its first Toofani Sale of the season, where its overall sales volume went up by 98% compared to last year. Sharing analysis from the first sale, it said that nearly 60% of its total orders came from Tier 3 towns. Tier 1 & 2 cities accounted for nearly 26% of orders, while metro buyers accounted for the balance 14%. And men’s, women’s and kids apparel are trending at 224% of last year, while home and kitchen continue to be another strong performer with more than 95% growth over last year’s festive sales.

