Mixed Route Juice bags creative mandate for Jovees Herbal

The agency will be responsible for mainline and digital creative along with media duties for the brand

Mixed Route Juice, a Delhi and Bangalore based creative content and social media agency, has been awarded the creative mandate for Jovees Herbal, a well-established and fast-growing herbal skin and hair care brand with presence across India for over 17 years. The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for mainline and digital creative along with media duties for the brand.

Speaking of the association, Mr. Ujjawal Ahuja, Director of Jovees Herbal, says "Our products are one of a kind, and to carve a niche for them, we wanted ideas that would be one of a kind. With this association, we are positive that we will leave an imprint in the minds of our young consumers and MRJ will do justice to our expectations."

Commenting on this new association, Amrita Sharma, Co-Founder & Creative Head at MRJ said "Jovees is one of the most well-known herbal skin and haircare;uuuuu brands in the country. Partnering with them would give new wings to our portfolio too. We hope to take the brand to newer heights with our creative strategy and work with them towards a journey of digital transformation."

The brand plans to bring ideas to the market this year, commenting on the same, Mr. Yuvraj Ahuja, Director of Jovees Herbal, said "Jovees has big plans for this year and I think MRJ will be the perfect partner to plan and execute it with."

Jovees is a well-known, trusted, and fast-growing herbal skincare brand. The group has a wide range of more than 150 products for skin, hair, body care and boasts of a robust presence in India, Sri Lanka, Qatar, France, Sudan and Malaysia.

Jovees produces only the highest quality skincare products that are all-natural and free from any harmful chemicals, sulphates and parabens. The company started its operations from Noida and Rudrapur in UP, has spent over Rs 25 crores for research and development and has thereby created products that are best in class.

Mixed Route Juice aka MRJ is a content and social agency who believes in innovation and ideation with creative punch. MRJ believes in creating content that makes a brand buzzing and tending in the social media universe. The boutique agency which is into its third year of operations have successfully managed numerous brands namely - JW Mariott, THOMSON, DLF, IBIS, Radisson, OPPO, BOSE, VIVO, SAMSUNG and many others.

