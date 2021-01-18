Mirum to implement salesforce marketing cloud solutions for Careers360

Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said that they have great experience in implementing marketing automation solutions in the EdTech space

Mirum India, a digital marketing solution agency from the WPP Group, will implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud services for Careers360, a leading educational products and services company.

Mirum India, a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, will be responsible for onboarding and implementation of Salesforce Marketing Cloud solution, for the client.

Careers360 is a data-enabled and technology-driven company which integrates data with user-generated preferences to build prediction and recommendation products for students to explore and achieve career plans. Careers360 currently covers 25,000+ colleges, 250+ courses and has over 250 products.

On winning the account, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said, “Mirum is a Salesforce go-to partner for Marketing Cloud implementations in India and has a great experience in implementing marketing automation solutions in the EdTech space. We are excited to work with Careers360 and eager to collaborate with them on this project.”

Mirum is a leading digital solutions company, with nearly a decade of association with Salesforce and over 100 Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama & DMP. Mirum’s marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Aakash and others. Mirum has won the “IMC Digital Technology Award 2019” instituted by the prestigious Indian Merchants Chamber, for its pioneering work in the field of Marketing Automation.

