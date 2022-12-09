Mindshare takes home Agency of the Year Award at ICMA 2022
The global media & marketing services agency walked away with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze metals across categories
Mindshare was named ‘Agency of the Year’ at the Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022. The global media and marketing services agency also walked away with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze metals across categories for its outstanding content marketing campaigns.
Mindshare won gold for its ‘Castrol Super Mechanic Contest’ for its client Castrol India Pvt Ltd in the Automobile category. It also bagged 2 gold metals for ‘Demystifying Stock Trading Through Cricket’ campaign for Upstox (RKSV Securities Pvt Ltd) under the Best Content Marketing category on Television and Best use of mobile content category.
Continuing with its winning spree, the agency won 5 gold metals for its client HUL for ‘Aanandam Aarambham - Happiness Starts With Bru’ campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing on OOH platforms’ category and ‘Best Use of Character Led Branded Content’ category, for its ‘Idhu Namma Tea(m) - Bringing Together Tamil Nadu for their Yellove’ campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing on Films’ category, ‘Trixy Cinegame - Bringing alive 3 layers of fun’ campaign and #GameStaminaKa - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming campaign under ‘Best Content Marketing Using Online Gaming’ category.
The agency took home gold for Castrol Super Mechanic Contest campaign for its client Castrol India under the ‘Best use of community building category’, for HUL’s Tantir Rong campaign under the ‘Best use of Regional Content’ category. Mindshare Fulcrum bagged gold for Castrol Super Mechanic Contest campaign for its client Castrol India. Mindshare also took home the award under the Content Marketing Agency (Large) category. The agency has also won silver and bronze for some of its other impressive campaigns.
In the Excellence Awards category, Eashani Chandekar of Mindshare was the 1st runner up under the ‘Young Professional of the Year’ category.
ICMA provides recognition to the impactful content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing magnificent work in the content marketing domain. This was the 7th edition of the Indian Content Marketing Awards.
HUL wins Brand of the Year title at ICMA 2022
The FMCG giant bagged 7 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze metals for insightful and outstanding content marketing campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 9:32 AM | 1 min read
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was named ‘Brand of the Year’ at Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022. The FMCG giant also won 7 gold metals, 6 silver and 4 bronze metals for their insightful and outstanding content marketing campaigns.
HUL took home gold metals for their campaigns across different categories. The brand won 2 gold for its Bru campaigns- ‘Aanandam Aarambham - Happiness Starts with Bru’ under the ‘Best Content Marketing on OOH platforms’ category and another one in the ‘Best Use of Character Led Branded Content’ category.
It bagged gold for its ‘Idhu Namma Tea(m) - Bringing Together Tamil Nadu for their Yellove’ campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing on Films’ category and ‘Trixy Cinegame - Bringing alive 3 layers of fun’ campaign and #GameStaminaKa - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming campaign under ‘Best Content Marketing Using Online Gaming’ category.
The FMCG giant also won gold for its 'Tantir Rong' campaign under the ‘Best use of regional content category’ and for its ‘Cook with Makapa campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing to Launch or Relaunch a Brand’ category.
ICMA provides recognition for impactful content marketing campaigns and content makers. This was the 7th edition of the Indian Content Marketing Awards.
Businesses now need to respond to customers’ willingness to come online: Mayank Bathwal
At e4m Content Jam, Bathwal, CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, spoke to Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media, on how the BFSI sector was using marketing effectively
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 8:55 AM | 3 min read
The sixth edition of the exchange4media Content Jam, held in Mumbai on December 8, saw the coming together of industry heads from across categories, as well as marketing experts and ad bosses, for a day filled with engaging and interesting conversations and discussions.
Mayank Bathwal, CEO- Aditya Birla Health Insurance, started the day, speaking to Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media, in a freewheeling conversation on ‘how the BFSI sector is using marketing effectively to get millions of people to insure their lives’.
Perhaps only naturally, the conversation began with Covid-19 and its impact, with Ahuja observing that while digital penetration and awareness around health had significantly gone up during the throes of the pandemic, the same had since waned.
On being asked how the insurance sector had been impacted by the same, Bathwal started by noting he was a business head, and not a marketing expert. “Like every other sector, we were affected by how people looked at digital, because there was no other option. The physical world was non-existent. There were two-three things that impacted us specifically. There was always a portion of the population that was already comfortable with digital, but there was also a portion that wasn’t and they also switched to digital,” he shared.
As an example, Bathwal spoke about one of his company’s products, called ‘Doctor on Call’, which nobody used to use. “We introduced it very early, and no one ever used it. We were well ahead of our time in 2016 when we brought in that facility. Suddenly, during Covid, it became a huge hit because digital was the way of interactions.”
Furthermore, Bathwal spoke about how the push towards digital allowed the brand to reach out to customers at scale, and, more importantly at a hyper personal level.
The CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance then went on to go into the nitty-gritty of the business, explaining, “We run our health insurance business very differently from what you’d traditionally experience from the same. Health insurance is usually what I’d call sickness insurance or sickness funding, and I don’t think that's the way the category can run because you’re building a lifelong relationship with a consumer that needs to be more meaningful and more positive, rather than fear engagement.”
“We are a health-first insurance service, which engages with our customer first on health, and then insurance if something happens. Now something like that needs high-scale engagement, and needs to be very personal, which we excel at,” he said, adding that the pandemic saw that digital adoption go up, and open up to new categories like senior citizens, who were earlier wary of coming online for such important things.
“Now it’s up to businesses to respond to customers’ willingness to come online in a way that makes it more relevant to them. This is the response we’ve got from them, and now it’s our time to respond back to them in a meaningful way,” said Bathwal.
Industry experts deliberate on the challenges in ‘building brands for tomorrow’
The Pitch Brand Talk 2022 panel discussion saw industry leaders share innovations and ideas for tackling challenges and understanding audience preferences
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 8:41 AM | 6 min read
The business environment has been volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, and the marketing environment has been quite brittle, anxious, non-linear and incomprehensible. To discuss these challenges and more, Pitch Brand Talk 2022 saw a panel discussion on the subject “Building brands for tomorrow”.
On the panel were Dr Ipsita Chatterjee, head - innovation development and brand strategy, Lotus Herbals; Nupur Gupta, head – LTV products and partnerships, Sportz Village; Ruchika Gupta, chief marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies; Sandeep Ranade; executive vice president and head of quantitative research, Hansa Research Group; Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing - India, Motorola Mobility and Vinit Kapahi, head of marketing, Aviva India. The session was chaired by Sudhakar Rao, director, ICFAI Group.
Opening the session, Rao said: “The challenges are - how brands can navigate these difficulties and how to build brands while making sure that you are building themselves for tomorrow and yet align your brand vision with the business growth.”
As for Kapahi, a brand has to clearly have a purpose. “A purposeful brand has to solve a problem or an issue at hand. You may have great products and great services, and if it cannot do either of the two, it cannot become a great brand. Also, the one thing you really need to look at is, the audience today is not really looking at what you have to offer; they are looking at how you are going to make their life easier. And it is not really about sitting in boardrooms and talking about positioning and purposes – that is one part of it. You may do all that but whatever you are communicating to a consumer, if you do not breathe and live within the organisation then it really does not solve anything. First and foremost is that within the organisation, everybody has to know what is that one particular thing that you are going to do for the customer before you go out and really talk about it. It has to be authentic and cannot be just a show.”
When asked if there is anything unique that her brand has done to remain relevant, Chatterjee pointed out, “In the beauty and personal care space, you would see that terms like conscious consumerism, green beauty and clean beauty are becoming popular today. But Lotus has always been the pioneer and has championed these causes ever since the launch of the brand about 30 years ago. I think the greatest asset has been staying true to our values and also not getting affected by whatever is happening in the market. Albert Einstein had said – Intelligence is measured by the ability to change. And that is how we have survived all these years. We are adaptable, nimble and agile,” she said and illustrated with an example. “Beauty and personal care were the worst affected during the pandemic. However, we took quick changes and decided that the digital transformation has to happen quickly. We finished the digital transformation in three months, which normally takes about nine to ten months. Now, within two-three years of its inception, Lotus Botanicals is number one on every e-commerce platform,” she added.
Speaking about the purpose of her organisation, Nupur said, “Our purpose is to get kids to play. It started 19 years ago with a very simple purpose that kids need to play and that we need to create opportunities for them to play. That is how we link that access with the brands to help them live out their purpose in the schools,” she said and shared an example related to Tata Tea's Jaago Re campaign. “That is not just contained on social media, we helped them walk the talk on the ground through our school access by creating a Tata Tea Suraksha campaign, in which the campaign was centered around women empowerment and self-defence. So, we created self-defence classes which were run for one lakh girls in 340 odd schools across the country. That is how we help brands live out their purpose inside the schools.”
Next, Rao asked Ranjan what could be learnt in the face of adversity and how one could align the vision of the brand with the business growth targets that you have. Rao asked, “Was there any dissonance and if so, how was that managed and navigated through.” Explained Ranjan, “As an organisation, Motorola has seen a rise in the past. We were one of the largest selling mobile smartphones in the world and then we saw challenging times when we had to take a step back only to come back again. The purpose although, I believe, has always remained the same. And I believe that is the same for any organisation. Purpose has always been the use of innovation to create meaningful consumer experiences, which was behind us inventing the mobile phone in the first place. The purpose has remained the same and the steps that we have taken as a business as well as in terms of consumer communication has been in-sync with the purpose.”
Ruchika spoke on how we could make sure we have a purpose and live through that. “I think the brand purpose or business purpose requires a certain amount of conviction – you need to be actually buying into it as it can come across easily as a stopgap or a statement. So, you need that true conviction. What you also need is consensus. And the biggest one of them all is just to have the courage because building that brand purpose or that business purpose will need investments, time, patience and might also need a hit on your ROI for a certain amount of time. But if you have the conviction and the consensus behind it, the courage will take you through,” she said.
Ranade shared his insights on the kind of dissonance he notices between the brand vision and the pursued path. He elaborated, “It is more how consumers are looking at the brand. Every brand will have a vision and a purpose when it comes into play but, like what we talked about here, there are so many insurance brands. If I am an insurance brand and even if I do have a purpose of positioning, I have to figure out how to make sure that the consumers know about me and look at me differently. That's an example.”
ICMA 2022: Mindshare bags Agency of the Year honour; Brand of the Year goes to HUL
RJ Shashi of Radio Mirchi adjudged Best Digital Content Creator in the Excellence Awards category
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 9:50 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group on Thursday hosted the Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022 to provide recognition to outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing path-breaking work in the domain.
The two key awards went to Mindshare, which was honoured with the platinum award for ‘Agency of the Year’, and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), which won the ‘Brand of the Year’ title.
A closer look at the metal tally shows Mindshare won 13 gold, Perfetti Van Melle India bagged 4 gold, and Interactive Avenues (a Reprise Network Company) took home 3 gold. SoCheers, Kinnect and Future Generali India Insurance Company walked away with 2 gold metals each for their impactful marketing campaigns. Among the other gold winners were Cleartrip, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, Team Pumpkin, Hansa Cequity, Adfactors PR, Duroflex, Yuvaa, The Man Company, Zero Gravity Communications, Wholsum Foods, Mahindra Rise, Astral Foundation, Moglix, and Pippip Media.
The awards night concluded with the most coveted honours. In the Excellence Awards category, Shashi Yadav (RJ Shashi) of Radio Mirchi was honoured with the ‘Best Digital Content Creator’ award, while the ‘Young Professional of the Year’ award was given to Niharika Tapuriah of Wow Skin Science. Eashani Chandekar of Mindshare was the 1st runner-up under the ‘Young Professional of the Year’ category, while there was a tie for the 2nd runner-up and the title was bagged by two young professionals- Kevin Lee of Yuvaa and Mimiksha Roy of SoCheers.
The other recipients of the Excellence Awards were Pollen (Zoo Media), Supari Studios and Mindshare.
The much-awaited awards night celebrated talent, creative minds and exceptional content that stood out for their beautifully crafted brand stories. A total of 42 gold metals, 51 silver and 36 bronze metals were given away to brands and agencies shining in the content marketing domain.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Sleepy Owl's new social media manager is a real hoot
The brand's mascot The Owl will be undertaking social media duties to create engaging content for the Sleepy Owl community
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 3:15 PM | 2 min read
Coffee brand Sleepy Owl has made a transitional change to its social media handles with the appointment of their brand mascot, “The Owl'' as the new Social Media Manager. The mascot was first seen in August’ 22, through the recent brand campaign and will now be seen changing the avatar of the brand's social media.
The Owl will be responsible for creating engaging content for Sleepy Owl's social community, providing different forms of entertainment and being the new face of the brand across digital platforms.
The scene was set for The Owl to take over after Sleepy Owl’s social media team unanimously made the decision for the new hire. With character traits of being bold, sassy, honest and fun, The Owl is set to spearhead the brand’s social media, bringing in a fresh take on the brand’s media channels. We can be assured to see some of The Owl’s signature dance moves, playful banter, witty hacks and interactions with fellow employees.
Commenting on this transition Ashwajeet Singh, co-founder of Sleepy Owl said, ”Social media is important to us as it is a great platform to not only keep our followers updated but to also develop a connection with them. By having The Owl on our digital space, we hope to engage with our audiences in a more authentic and bold way. We would like for The Owl to have a more prominent presence across our channels and campaigns with the intention of bringing some humor and entertainment in a unique way for others to experience.”
Known for creating a buzz, as seen in Sleepy Owl’s recent brand campaign, The Owl brings a unique approach to content creation and engagement. As the new Social Media Manager, The
Owl promises to uphold the content standard built by its predecessors, but in a new and unconventional way.
Besides social media, Sleepy Owl also intends to have their mascot be present at offline events and other key activations. The brand hopes for The Owl to become relevant to its audiences, through its antics, banter and hacks, with plans to make the mascot’s appearance more frequent, going forward.
OPPO and HOTD find great resonance with the youth: Damyant Singh Khanoria
OPPO’s CMO Damyant Singh speaks to e4m on the recent collaboration with the popular show House of the Dragon and how reading consumer behaviour helps with better performance
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 8, 2022 2:43 PM | 3 min read
As Game of Thrones’ prequel House of the Dragon gained traction among audiences and critics, various brands took interest in collaboration with this big franchise. House of the Dragon takes the story back 175 years from the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and tells the epic tale of the fall of the Targaryen dynasty. This show became extremely popular and brands like OPPO found it a great way to collaborate and use fandom marketing to increase their customer engagement.
OPPO’s Chief Marketing Officer, Damyant Singh Khanoria speaks to exchange4media about the launch of their new OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set and how fandom marketing is a great way for customer engagement.
What kind of demand does OPPO expect from this collaboration?
As a successor series to the Game of Thrones, HOTD enjoys global fandom. OPPO has always found great resonance with the youth, and we share this common DNA with the House of the Dragon fans. Our OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set allows us to reach out to our young users in yet another way that is both fun and memorable. With this collaboration, OPPO is tapping into our customer base that is connected to their favourite show through such merchandise.
What marketing medium and advertising was used to endorse the limited edition set?
As a consumer-centric brand, we at OPPO India create different touchpoints through which we stay connected to our consumers. During the ICC World Cup, we promoted our HOTD unboxing video and later amplified it on TV and YouTube. It was well-received by viewers and resulted in 150 million+ impressions and over 40 million views.
Similarly, for the limited edition set, we have kick-started our campaign by sharing snippets of the collaboration across our social platforms.
When and how is the launch of this expected?
We kick-started our campaign with a mystery “UNLEASH THE DRAGON” Twitter bio on our @OPPOIndia handle. We then revealed the much-awaited OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set, and we will now take this conversation to members of the influencer community who love the HOTD as much as we do.
OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set will be available on Flipkart for INR 45,999 starting 13th December 2022. The fans will be able to pre-book the Limited-Edition Set starting 8th December 2022.
Does OPPO see leveraging fandom for a Consumer Product Successful? What feature differences will this limited edition have?
As a consumer-centric brand, we must ensure that our connection with consumers goes beyond just our products. Therefore, studying consumer trends and identifying a common topic of interest is paramount. This, in turn, increases brand preference and helps build a stronger brand community.
This India-only limited-edition set will include the Glazed Black variant of the OPPO flagship, Reno8 Pro 5G. The device comes with OPPO’s proprietary MariSilicon X chip for improved low-light 4K videography, a 4500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging, and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max 5G SoC.
The limited-edition set also includes House of the Dragon-themed accessories such as a unique phone case, SIM ejector pin, keychain, phone holder, and a collectable dragon egg. Fans will also get a special-themed scroll with a message that anoints them with the epic saga of House Targaryen.
The brand thought behind the partnership?
As a youth-centric brand, we at OPPO always ensure our collaborations/ partnerships have a larger meaning that creates a stronger bond between us and the consumer. When we were studying the recent consumer trends, we realised that our love and excitement for HOTD were at-par with that of the consumer. Keeping this in mind, we worked towards bringing the best of technology and entertainment together with this partnership.
CII-KPMG: CTV in India in only 10 mn homes; scaling to be impacted by infra challenges
Fiber internet connectivity, which empowers connected TV, is currently severely limited in India, standing at 12-14 million homes
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 10:10 AM | 2 min read
The subject of connected TV has generated immense hype across various stakeholders of the media ecosystem with many making bold projections about its expansion in India. The truth of its real presence among Indian homes has been unravelled in the widely acknowledged industry reports by FICCI-E&Y and CII-KPMG. Both reports have estimated its reach at 10 million homes, which is less than 5% of India’s TV universe.
The low penetration of wired broadband connections among Indian homes had raised concerns and apprehensions on the scale of connected TV, further accentuated by tall claims made by walled gardens. While smart TVs account for about 90% of new TV shipments, their conversion to connected TV is contingent on the availability of high-speed internet, which is limited to only 7% of Indian homes currently. As per TRAI, the total internet fiber homes, which can deliver speeds above 10 Mbps in India stand at a mere 12-13 million. For CTV to scale in India, high-speed internet connectivity is a massive challenge in addition to low CTV penetration. Simply put, the increase in Smart TV purchases in India does not indicate a proportionate conversion into connected TVs.
To add issues of low penetration and lack of infrastructural capabilities, the absence of cost arbitrage for OTT platforms vis-à-vis pay TV subscription is likely to keep the connected TV growth modest as opposed to its exponential expectations. With minimal cord-cutting expected in the next five years, as per the recent report by CII-KPMG, bold industry projections of CTV reaching 40 million by 2025 is a distant possibility.
For advertisers looking to target premium audiences, the scale at which CTV is operating in India is minuscule if compared to HD TV, which currently stands at over 50 million as per BARC. Viewer experience of genres like live sports is severely hampered on connected TV with a significant lag compared to live feed available on linear TV. Global trends around connected TV are not indicative of the near future in India and as it stands, it seems like the platform will be playing catch-up to its direct competition.
