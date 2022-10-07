Mindshare, Madison Media, Lodestar UM bag Media Agency of the Year honours

At the 6th edition of the e4m Media ACE Awards, Mindshare took home the top honour for Media Agency of the Year.



Other top winners in the category were Madison Media and Lodestar UM, who were 1st and 2nd runners-up.



These awards have been bestowed upon the agencies that have put up stellar work between June 2021 and May 2022.



The winners were picked for their ability to transform the Indian media landscape while exhibiting great leadership in their distinguished roles. The awards have been co-powered by ABP News.

