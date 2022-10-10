Milton reinforces commitment to consumers in TVCs marking its 50-year journey

Milton continues 50 magnificent years of their journey with the release of a series of TVCs highlighting its constant endeavour to solve everyday consumer problems. The films showcase the evolution of Milton products with the changing needs of consumers over the years, staying relevant across all age groups and target segments leading through innovation and technology. From their Thermosteel flask to the App-enabled Smart Range, the spotlight falls on the functionality to store and preserve freshness with this wide range of products. The brand’s philosophy ‘Kuch Naya Sochte Hai’ encourages the shift to smart, progressive products whilst addressing evolving consumer concerns.

With innovation at its core, the Milton TVCs showcase products that make a significant difference in the lives of consumers. As conveyed through one of their TVCs, Milton’s Thermosteel flask keeps beverages hot & cold for 24 hours – regardless of the climate or one’s mood!

The other TVC focuses on the App-Enabled Smart Tiffin that allows one to eat a warm home-cooked meal irrespective of their work schedule. Both TVCs share the idea that despite the behavioural uncertainties and unpredictable aspects of life, the one certain element is Milton taking care of evolving consumer needs. In this manner the films reflect on the relationship shared by Milton with its consumers over the past 50 years.

Ajay Vaghani – Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd, says, “Over the past 50 years, Milton has been an integral part of consumers’ lives and households. We keep our consumers at the heart of everything we do, thereby creating campaigns that illustrate unconventional, yet relatable special moments. The TVCs aim to show how Milton provides consumers with convenient daily solutions by blending design with technology.”



The campaign will run on national TV channels. In addition, the TVC will also be promoted on Milton’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

