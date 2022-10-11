Milton says ‘Kuch Naya Sochte Hai’ in new TVC

The films showcase the evolution of Milton products with the changing needs of consumers

Published: Oct 11, 2022 11:38 AM  | 1 min read
Milton

Milton has released a series of TVCs highlighting its constant endeavour to solve everyday consumer problems.

The films showcase the evolution of Milton products with the changing needs of consumers over the years, staying relevant across all age groups and target segments leading through innovation and technology.

From their Thermosteel flask to the app-enabled Smart Range, the spotlight falls on the functionality to store and preserve freshness with this wide range of products. The brand’s philosophy ‘Kuch Naya Sochte Hai’ encourages the shift to smart, progressive products whilst addressing evolving consumer concerns.

Ajay Vaghani, Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., says, “Over the past 50 years, Milton has been an integral part of consumers’ lives and households. We keep our consumers at the heart of everything we do, thereby creating campaigns that illustrate unconventional, yet relatable special moments. The TVCs aim to show how Milton provides consumers with convenient daily solutions by blending design with technology.”

The campaign will run on national TV channels. In addition, the TVC will also be promoted on Milton’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

