Media veteran Sunil Doshi partners with Rainshine Entertainment to create Manzar Studios

With an unmatched eye for stimulating stories and powerful narratives, media veteran and creative entrepreneur Sunil Doshi partners with Rainshine Entertainment to create Manzar Studios that aims at bringing global stories to Indian audiences along with creating content locally. The Indian content ecosystem is going through rapid changes - be it storytelling, consumption or distribution; Manzar Studios aims to be at the centre of this storm.

At the outset of its launch, the Studio announced its acquisition of remake rights of high concept IPs like At the End of the Tunnel and 4X4; a glimpse into its robust content line up for the year. Manzar’s focus will be to trans-create and adapt these contemporary stories for India as feature films, series/shows, animated content, etc. The Studio also aims to curate and distribute accolade winning and celebrated foreign IP, some of which would have premiered at prestigious film festivals and other compelling platforms.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Doshi, Director at Manzar Studios says, “Stories have always fascinated me, and believe in each story there is something for everyone. The expert team at Rainshine and I are thrilled to see our collective passion of telling stories with a purpose come to life with Manzar Studios. Manzar means sight, a view or a scene; and we aim to bring globally renowned concepts along with creating unique stories locally to our viewers. Curation and distribution will also be key focus areas for us at Manzar. We aim to tell stories that leave behind an emotion, and for us, that would be a job well done.”

Speaking on this occasion, Neeraj Bhargava, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rainshine Entertainment, said, “At Rainshine, we are very excited about the creation of Manzar and our partnership with Sunil Doshi. Sunil's long stint in the film industry provides him a diverse set of experiences and relationships globally, and he has an exceptional track record as a producer. We share a common view about creating entertaining and meaningful content, and I am looking forward to seeing some of our productions at Manzar come alive, make waves, and win awards.”

Manzar Studios’ key tenet is accepting propositions of the issues that we are facing today as humanity - sexuality, gender equity, disability, climate change. The vision is tailored to deliver content that drives one to think and leaves behind plenty to talk about. The content studios aim to deliver a solid roster of content through its uniquely positioned strategy of creation, curation and distribution.

