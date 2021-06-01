McDonald's launches BTS-inspired meal in India

The meal can be ordered through the McDonald's app, in-store, drive-through or McDelivery

Updated: Jun 1, 2021 2:00 PM
BTS Meal

McDonald's India has tied up with K-pop band BTS to introduce The BTS Meal. It includes a [10-piece] Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, medium coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” says BIGHIT MUSIC, label of BTS.

“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald’s – even international superstars like BTS.” said Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald’s India – North and East. Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.“This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fanbase that knows no borders, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our customers in India.”

McDonald’s India customers will be able to order the BTS Meal through McDonald’s App, in-store, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery (wherever allowed by the local authorities).

