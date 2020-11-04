Mathrubhumi dedicates Kerala anthem to the resilient spirit of God's Own Country

The anthem for Kerala Day has been penned by Rafeeq Ahmed, and sung by 16 acclaimed singers that includes Rimi Tomy, Madhu Balakrishnan and Vidhu Prathap

Kerala Piravi (Kerala Day) celebrated every year on Nov 1, marks the birth of the God’s own country, Kerala. The state of Kerala officially came into existence on Nov 1, 1956. Mathrubhumi group this year dedicated an anthem to Keralites in celebration of their resilient spirit.

The anthem has been penned by Rafeeq Ahmed, and was sung by 16 acclaimed singers (Unni Menon, Shweta Mohan, Hari Charan, Rimi Tomy, Madhu Balakrishnan, Sithara Krishnakumar, Vidhu Prathap, Srinivas, Jyotsna, Najim Arshad, Nithya Mammen,Sudeep Kumar,Anne Amie, Sooraj Santhosh, Soumya Ramakrishnan and Sangeetha Sreekanth) from different places. These pieces got glued together in a seamless manner with the melodious music of Bijipal and amazing visuals from the Mathrubhumi library.

The anthem dedication was performed by Hariharan through the group’s news channel in its morning show, Wake Up Kerala. Last but not the least, the Tourism Minister Shri. Kadakampally Surendran made his presence felt on the channel as he wished Keralites and congratulated Mathrubhumi for the Kerala Anthem.

The anthem caught the attention of many through Mathrubhumi News, Kappa, Club FM, Mathrubhumi.com and the group’s social media assets.

Speaking on the occasion, MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group Said “Back in 1956, Mathrubhumi played a significant role in the formation of Kerala. The anthem is a fitting tribute to the never say die spirit of our people. I thank all the artists, the Govt and all our sponsors for being with us on this momentous journey”