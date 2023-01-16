Mascot Mondays: Air India’s ‘naughty but nice’ Maharaja
Today, we begin our latest series on the Indian adland's beloved mascots, and who better to open the list than India's favourite monarch?
Air India’s equity may have taken a beating in recent years due to relentless controversies. The newest in public memory is the unfortunate “pee-gate” debacle. But even against under the bludgeonings of chance, if there’s one head that’s bloody but unbowed, it’s the Maharaja’s – Air India’s unflappable mascot.
The cherubic face, hands folded, the closed eyes and a beatific smile, everything about the Maharaja spells warm cordiality. He’s also a symbol of the air carrier’s heydays; when Air India ruled the skies. Sometimes naughty and sometimes nice, this is Maharaja’s story as we know it.
A king is born
Sorab Kaikushroo Kooka or Bobby Kooka may not ring any bells for many today, but he was the man who envisioned Air India’s timeless mascot. Kooka was hired in 1938 by the Tata Group airlines (then named Tata Airlines) as commercial director.
Back then, the airlines faced stiff competition from global carriers like PanAm and Air France. For Air India to stand out, it had to hard sell its proposition of The Great Indian Hospitality.
Kooka enlisted Umesh Rao, an artist with J. Walter Thompson in Mumbai to bring this mascot to life. Thus the Maharajaa was born in 1946.
“We call him a Maharajaa for want of a better description. But his blood isn’t blue. He may look like royalty, but he isn’t royal,” said Kooka about his beloved creation.
The flight of the Maharaja
Over the years, the Maharajaa became synonymous with Air India, and would go on to win numerous awards for the company. “To millions of travellers, the Maharaja with his inimitable style, charm and wit is a very real person. He is almost like a friend to every Air India traveller. A friend who reaches out with warmth and hospitality, even to the farthest corners of the world,” said Air India.”
Long before Amul did the iconic topicals, Air India created delightful ones with the itinerant Maharaja in various avatars from around the world. In Tokyo, he donned a kimono and even indulged in sumo wrestling. In Geneva, he enjoyed beer. He sold flowers in Europe and rowed a sampan in Hong Kong.
At times, he even got a little cheeky, showcasing his bold side for a few chuckles. For instance, he appeared as a Playboy bunny in a London poster. He even sold “naughty pictures” in the back alleys of Paris. As a coast guard at Sydney's Bondi Beach, the Maharaja also ogled at scantily clad women through binoculars.
In one poster for Rome, the emperor is shown sneakily stealing coins out of the wishing well.
These colourful portrayals of the mascot fleshed him out into a complex character with machinations of his own, unlike the two-dimensional, goody-two-shoes mascots we were used to. He had a sense of humour and didn’t care about being judged. He was bawdy and we liked it.
Like the Amul moppet, the Maharaja also weighed in on topical issues, commenting even on world politics.
From the archives.— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) January 30, 2022
It’s an old Air India booklet that was kept on board for international passengers in the old days. Humourous introduction to India. #AirIndia #AirIndiaOnBoard
(courtesy- family) pic.twitter.com/8KnotnNsCx
The people's king
Like every other monarch, Maharaja also had his fair share of critics with some even planning a coup to remove him. They argued that given India's socialist democratic present, the Maharaja -- a symbol of India's feudal past -- won't be a good representative of the country's national airlines. In 1989, they succeeded in dethroning the mascot, but support for the Maharaja came not from royalty but from the plebian quarters. Indians developed such an affection for him that Air India had to bring the mascot back.
Not too long ago, even the Narendra Modi government wanted to replace him with a common man, but luckily, nothing came to fruition, and the Maharajaa has maintained his unopposed reign ever since. Here's hoping Air India and the Maharaja tide through these turbulences and further enrich their legacy together.
Cadbury Fuse is a perfect fit for Tata Mumbai Marathon: Nitin Saini, Mondelez India
Saini, VP of Marketing at Mondelez India, talks about Fuse's tie-up with the marathon, 5-Star's latest campaign and more
By Neeta Nair | Jan 13, 2023 12:40 PM | 4 min read
Cadbury Fuse has come on board as the Official Snacking Partner of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, this is Fuse’s first integration with Asia’s biggest mass participation sporting event. The newly appointed Vice President of Marketing of Mondelez India, Nitin Saini talks about the association, about 5 Star’s latest campaign and more.
Is this Mondelez's first partnership with the Tata Mumbai Marathon?
For Fuse, it would be the first partnership as the official snacking partner at Tata Mumbai Marathon, but Fuse has done events partnerships with other sporting events in the past like IPL, EPL etc. So, sports is not new for Fuse.
For two years, there was a pandemic-induced dark cloud on the events industry. Do you think the Tata Mumbai Marathon is going to break the jinx and bring events back into the advertisers’ consideration set?
I certainly hope so. I'm told that the participation this year is the highest ever. So, that just tells you, just how much energy and excitement there is around this event is. So, hopefully, there will be no roadblocks from here on, and it comes back year after year. I am really excited about how the event goes.
What are your expectations, what do you hope to achieve from this particular partnership?
For us, we feel like there's a really good synergy between the event and what Cadbury Fuse is all about. Cadbury Fuse brings in the deliciousness of Cadbury chocolate with the goodness of protein because it's loaded with peanuts and almonds and which gives you 10% of your daily requirement of protein. I think it's a great combination. And that's exactly what distance runners look for, snacking solutions that can give them taste as well as goodness. I feel that there's a perfect fit here. So, through associations like these, we want to get into the consideration set of long-distance runners and ensure that they include Fuse in their lifestyle wherein it goes on to become an indispensable partner for runners. So, this hopefully will be a step in that direction.
We have always associated Cadbury with sinful eating through all the happy occasions, how does it transform into a healthy sporting snack for sportsmen?
That is where the portfolio comes in. So, Fuse Fit is actually just that and it brings in the taste of Cadbury along with the goodness of protein. That is exactly the kind of snacking solution a runner would look for. So, we've got the right fit over there.
And what are the different ways by which you're promoting this association?
Brand Cadbury Fuse will be carried as the Event’s ‘Official Snacking Partner’ across all media worldwide with snacking stations on the route. Multiple branding elements will be activated on the race day of each Event and at the Expo in each city. Mondelez India will also get an opportunity to register their team/staff and invitees and secure confirmed entries up to 100 running places, across all relevant race categories for participation at each event.
This comes at the back of the company’s employee well-being policy. You will also see a co-branded promotion campaign across TV, Print, Radio, Digital and Social media in addition to influencer engagement. We are seeding run groups in up to 26 cities in India and also setting up motivational zones for direct interactions with the runners
Very recently you launched the 5 Star ratings campaign where you changed the 5 Star logo to make sure it looks like the ratings section across apps etc, while you have come up with very innovative ways of integrating it across the board, will you also use it during the Tata Mumbai Marathon in some way?
We have used it in too many places by now, in fact in the last month and a half we plastered 5 Star probably across all the places you can imagine. However, the Tata Mumbai Marathon will be centred around Fuse.
Are we also going to see a TVC for the 5 Star campaign or are you really not spending anything on making an ad or buying media for it as you have claimed in the digital video?
No, there won’t be a TVC. It was an activation supported by that video. And look, these days the lines are blurring between a digital video and a TV video. And in the end, it's about whether people are viewing it or not.
Shehnaaz Gill to 'sing' personalised tappas as part of Tata Tea's AI initiative for Lohri
The microsite for the brand allows consumers to create and share their own hyper-personalised AI-driven music videos by Gill
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 11:49 AM | 3 min read
Tappas have always been an integral element of Punjabi folk tradition, sung and performed by people at gatherings to celebrate happy events, milestones and festivals. Lohri, one of the key festivals in the region, provides Punjabis an opportunity to celebrate auspicious moments of their lives with loved ones, through this lyrical folkart format of ‘Tappas’. Building its campaign thought on this vibrant art form, Tata Tea Premium launched its Lohri campaign Vaddi Khushiyaan De Tappe in association with Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill. Dove-tailed to its strategy of giving consumers distinctive experiences, the latest initiative allows users to enjoy AI driven hyper-personalized Tappas sung by Shehnaz Gill, made in their own name, celebrating an occasion of their choice that can be easily shared with their loved ones. Through this campaign Tata Tea Premium integrates its hyper-local narrative into the space of hyper-personalization while bringing a new technological experience to the masses like never before.
A specially designed microsite ( https://tatateatappe.com/) platform allows consumers to create and share their own personalized music video ‘Tappa’, sung & performed by Punjab’s beloved star Shehnaaz Gill. This unique campaign ties together culture, technology, and festive fervor, to drive engagement and conversation across consumer touchpoints. Knitting together Lohri elements in a colourful manner, the brand has also released an exciting new TVC, featuring the actor, celebrating Lohri festivities, with a call to action urging consumers to participate in this novel and fun experience.
Commenting on the new campaign, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “True to being the pioneers of hyperlocal campaigns, Tata Tea Premium ‘Desh Ki Chai’, has pushed the envelope further to create a hyper-personal campaign. This Lohri, we are thrilled to launch the Vaddi Khushiyaan De Tappe campaign, in association with actor Shehnaaz Gill. Rooted in an insight that is quintessential to the culture of Punjab, the campaign aims to heighten the excitement around Lohri celebrations by leveraging AI that allows consumers to create hyper-personalized content themed on the format of Tappa folk songs. In line with our hyperlocal play, we will continue to highlight regional and hyperlocal nuances of such celebrated festivals as part of our upcoming campaigns true to our brand proposition”.
Azazul Haque, Chief Content Officer India Media Monks speaking on the Vaddi Khushiyaan De Tappe campaign said, "Continuing with the Tata Tea Premium Desh Ki Chai campaign, the idea was to go hyper personal from hyper local on Lohri. By using AI tools we thought of creating personalized Tappas which Punjabis sing to celebrate Lohri. We didn't just personalize the themes of Tappas but also each Tappa can be personalized to individuals. As families sing Tappas to celebrate Vaddi Khushiyan on Lohri, we thought of roping in Shehnaz Gill, a big name in Punjab Entertainment Industry and by using AI tools design personalized Tappas in her voice and video and get it sent to individuals who have requested for it. Tata Tea Premium and Media Monks will continue this journey of creating hyper local, hyper personalized campaigns using social tech platforms to engage with consumers on various events and festivals”
The campaign is further amplified through a limited edition festive packs in 500gm and 1kg which have been launched using the illustrative style of vibrant truck art of Punjab. The rich visuals and colourful packaging narrate stories on Lohri, manifesting through its quintessential elements of dance, food and colorful celebrations. These packs will be available in all outlets across Punjab
Thomas Cook unveils quirky new digital-led campaign
Directly mainly at Gen Zs, the campaign will be promoted on digital & social platforms, primarily YouTube, Facebook & Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 2:00 PM | 4 min read
Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company, has unveiled a new campaign targeting Young India - by highlighting its special range of experiential Summer 2023 Europe Holidays; starting from as low as Rs. 75,000.00. The value tours have been thoughtfully designed to include preferences of Gen Z customers and come with unbeatable deals like Best Price Guarantee and No Cost EMI - 0% interest.
India is the youngest demography in the world with approx. 65% of its population being below the age of 35, driving accelerated e-commerce and digital discovery. Thomas Cook’s Digital First focus has resulted in a significant drop of approx. ten years in the average age of its holiday customers. Therefore, with a strategic aim to target Gen Z customers who seek experiential activities, authentic local culture and at value pricing, Thomas Cook’s new campaign focuses on attractive rates, unbeatable deals and a host of engaging experiences. Gen Z can sample Europe’s local cuisine, wine tasting; exciting nightlife with bar hopping, pub-crawls; a range of outdoor and adventure activities like sky diving, deep sea diving, windsurfing, paddle boarding, mountain biking, hot air ballooning, segway tours, and more - across Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona, Prague, Budapest, and Istanbul.
Gen Z is known to have a shorter attention span, keeping this in mind, Thomas Cook’s new 3-part ad series have been strategically conceptualized and shot in a 15-seconds format, each ensuring a sharp message delivery in a quirky and humorous manner, also making them suitable for digital and social platforms.
Thomas Cook’s campaign is being aggressively promoted across digital & social platforms, primarily YouTube, Facebook & Instagram.
Thomas Cook India provides a powerful omnichannel network - offering customers the choice and convenience of selecting their preferred mode or a combination of channels: holiday app, virtual holiday store, website, call centre, or extensive retail network pan India.
Abraham Alapatt, President & Group Head - Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Being the youngest demography in the world with approx. 65% of its population being below the age of 35, India’s Gen Z loves to travel, pack in and share as many experiences they can at affordable prices. This was the genesis of our special value tours for Europe - designed keeping our Gen Z customers in mind. Our teams have designed exceptional itineraries focused on experiential activities such as exploring nightlife, local cuisine wine tasting as well as activities such as sky diving, deep sea diving, horseback riding, mountain biking, hot air ballooning, surfing, etc.
Our digital-led campaign highlights our unbeatable offers including best price guarantee on holidays and No Cost EMI – 0% interest on our specially designed Europe holidays for Summer 2023. We invite our Gen Z customers to book their much-awaited summer holidays with us at Thomas Cook.”
Ankit Sharma, National Creative Director, Jio Creative Labs, who also directed the film, said, “There was so much that had to come together correctly in order to make these films work. We had to tell a good story, make people smile through it, carry the brand message correctly, and make the piece catchy! And we had to achieve all of this in 15 seconds. But then, if you go to see, these constraints are the very things that make the piece beautiful. So it's always fantastic to work on such creative. And with Thomas Cook, on the brand side we have people who understand film making as well as marketing equally thoroughly. So every single individual is adding value to the film at different stages in different aspects. Therefore, it is no surprise that the films look good and are hitting the right spot.
It is so heartening to see brands favoring creative expression over unnecessary, hard-wired beliefs of brand and imagery mandates. It is helping advertising films a great deal, and I am glad we have a client that has evolved as per the evolving mindset of the audiences. Eventually, these are the brands that will end up owning spaces in their TG's hearts.”
Disney Star aims to reach record-breaking 500 Mn viewers on TV in IPL 2023
The league will be broadcasted on 22+ channels across 10+ language feeds with over 100 experts engaging with viewers
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 10:01 AM | 2 min read
The countdown for the upcoming edition of TATA IPL has begun and broadcaster Disney Star is preparing to make it the biggest-ever edition on TV. As the broadcaster begins its second IPL cycle having delivered a reach of 400+ million in past editions, Disney Star aims to reach a viewership of 500 million in the upcoming edition.
Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports at Disney Star believes that IPL 2.0 for the broadcaster will be the year of positioning IPL on TV as the biggest-ever platform in India. “We will make all the efforts to ensure that more people have access to Star Sports. We are launching two premium HD sports channels — in Tamil and Telugu — to service premium audiences, in addition to HD channels in English and Hindi. Last year, we managed to place our sports channels in the base packages of cable operators in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana markets, which has ensured higher reach. We will make IPL the biggest ever on TV," he said.
He also spoke about how the tailwinds generated from a record-breaking cricket season on Disney Star with Asia Cup (16% Higher Viewership), ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (25% higher viewership) and India bilaterals (30-40% Higher viewership) has built significant momentum for the broadcaster ahead of the IPL season. “Even the IPL auction this year has rated 30% higher than last year. So there is a renewed excitement for cricket and we plan to continue this momentum," Gupta added.
With IPL returning back to stadiums across 10 cities, local marketing initiatives within the regions will ignite passion among fans and viewers which in turn would dial up viewership across markets. In addition, IPL 2023 will happen after a full year its past three seasons which were played in a span of 18 months.
Disney Star will be broadcasting IPL 2023 across 22+ channels which commands a network share of over 30% in India. The league will be broadcast across 10+ languages with over 100 experts engaging viewers in ways bigger than ever. We are looking at building and engaging communities and creating content around IPL for different cohorts, from school kids and sports academies at one end to young mothers at the other. We know that viewers like to watch live sports on their TV sets while engaging with friends or family members on their devices. So IPL on Star Sports will give them the same opportunity, in their own language," Gupta said.
Disney Star plans to leverage over 5000 hours of broadcast prior to the IPL 2023 to promote the league and will launch its marketing campaign mid-February with a 45 lead-up to the tournament.
Gozoop wins integrated marketing mandate for DP World ILT20
The group will be handling the league’s branding, digital strategy & communication, and social media management
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:24 AM | 1 min read
GOZOOP Group has won the integrated marketing mandate for DP World International League T20, taking place in the United Arab Emirates from January 13.
As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group has been focusing their efforts in formulating effective integrated marketing and communication strategy, thereby developing significant relationships and creating engagement with the target audience. The group is responsible for branding and designing communication collaterals, mainline and digital strategy and communication, social media management, mainline communication, performance marketing, influencer marketing and on-ground content production.
“GOZOOP was born digital but with a vision to be truly integrated. Over the years we have added talent and capabilities that today makes us a one-stop solutions partner for some of the world’s leading brands. The team at DP World International League T20 is fantastic and we look forward to working with them closely to make this league a roaring success globally,” commented Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, GOZOOP Group.
Yamini Menon, Group Director - Brand Communications, GOZOOP Group shares, “With great understanding and expertise to drive and deliver strategies on a global scale, GOZOOP Group is looking forward to making DP World International League T20 a great success.”
TV is still the biggest medium for us: Mukesh Mishra, Adani Wilmar
Mishra, VP - Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar, lets us in on the impact of Russia Ukraine war on the company’s revenues, views on competitors and more
By Imran Fazal | Jan 13, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
The fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war has brought several challenges for businesses as the price of raw materials, energy and transport services shot up. This is especially true for the cooking oil industry since Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of sunflower oil. How is edible oil giant Adani Wilmar thriving among such volatilities? Mukesh Mishra, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar, lets us in on the war's impact on the company’s revenues, its #SoundsOfTheKitchen campaign, views on competitors and more.
Q] What was the idea behind ‘Swad ka Dhamaka’ Campaign?
The campaign #SoundsOfTheKitchen’ or ‘Swad ka Dhamaka’ was kicked off during Diwali because we prepare many delicacies, and burst firecrackers during the festival of lights. When we were brainstorming for the campaign, we realised that every food we cook makes a different sound during preparation. So, we accentuated the sound of the kitchen and integrated this with Diwali, developing the #SoundsOfTheKitchen’ campaign. We invited consumers to share with us the sounds of their kitchen while they cook their favourite food. We got many entries which culminated in a beautiful campaign. This campaign was also promoted through influencers on different digital platforms.
Q] What was the marketing mix of the campaign?
The campaign was primarily for Digital mediums. We are the market leader in edible oils and the number two player in the ‘atta’ business. We do many activities on different mediums but TV is still the biggest medium through which we promote our brand. However, for this campaign we concentrated only on the Digital medium because Digital penetration is growing by the day and being such a big brand, we wouldn’t want to miss out on a good opportunity. We operate in the branded commodity business where margins are very thin and therefore have to be very cautious about every rupee that we spend. We are very focused on the return on investment. So, we keep reviewing our media mix strategies every six months and relook at how to allocate money.
Q] In the Atta and Edible oil category, whom do you consider your closest competition?
In atta, our closest competitor would be Ashirwad Atta which is a national player. But when you go to a different geography, you’ll have a different set of competitors there, because every market has some brand or the other in the category. But yes, there are only two big national brands in India, in the atta category i.e., Fortune and Ashirwad. In the edible oil category, you have various competitors, but at an overall level, Adani Wilmar is the number one player with 18.6% edible oil market share (Moving Annual Total (MAT) Oct, as per Nielsen Retail Index).
Q] Adani Wilmar recently engaged with actress Samantha for its campaigns, how has the association helped the brand?
We currently have three big celebrities endorsing our brand. The first one is Akshay Kumar, who is one of our brand ambassadors. We also have Sourav Ganguly and Samantha. Samantha is very popular among the consumers in the south where we are trying to make inroads through different aggressive strategies going forward, and she will help us connect with the people there, better. So, all the campaigns with Samantha will be very specific to the South for the time being.
Q] Geopolitical issues affected the FMCG market in India, did Adani Wilmar take a hit during the crisis?
The Ukraine-Russia war definitely had an impact on our business because Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of sunflower oil. When this war began, it impacted supplies. Most of our prices are governed by rising demand. The war impacted sunflower product prices in the country, it was not just us, but the entire industry that it touched. This affected our revenue because prices went up, and we have seen a lot of volatility in oil prices. Prices went up by almost 30-40% for almost 18 months. Post that, the prices have actually come down with the intervention of the government. But now that you are seeing that the prices have lowered, going forward, we’ll see high demand.
It's Ranbir vs Ranbir in Asian Paints Ultima Protek ad
Ogilvy India has conceptualised the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 8:34 AM | 2 min read
Asian Paints has featured Ranbir Kapoor in its new ad for Apex Ultima Protek.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India and brought alive by director Abhinay Deo, the latest ad for Ultima Protek showcases actor Ranbir Kapoor in never seen before roles - a master magician carrying out popular vanishing tricks and a confident Ultima Protek contractor. The ad interestingly lands the message that Ultima Protek offers the best protection for your house against “Baarish, Dhoop and Dhool”. In addition to the TVC, the campaign will be live across print, OOH, POS and digital.
Speaking about the new Ultima Protek campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Ltd., commented, “The simple insight has always been that people laminate the most precious things for longevity and homes are the most precious possessions. When you use Asian Paints Ultima Protek, you don’t just paint, you laminate your homes against different forces of weather: the brand promise that we have been delivering consistently over time. ‘Lamination’ as a communication, has been associated via different avatars of Ranbir over the years, has created a behavioral shift where consumers have started asking for a lamination wala paint. Continuing the same, this ad intends to further strengthen the association of Lamination and Asian Paints Ultima Protek leaving a smile on the viewer’s face.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Ultima Protek from Asian Paints has been synonymous with lamination wala exterior paint. Our new campaign further strengthens this association. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, the ad is an exciting take on the idea that all you need is Ultima Protek to keep your home safe and looking new.”
