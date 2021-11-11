Marico collaborates with actress Priya Mani for Saffola Honey's new campaign

Marico Limited has been successfully innovating and reinforcing its presence in the healthy foods and immunity-boosting category over the past year. The brand Saffola Honey has also collaborated with the renowned actress Priya Mani for its new TVC campaign.

Speaking on the brand’s focus on purity and its TVC, Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, India Sales and Chief Executive Officer, New Business, Marico Limited commented, “While honey is a popular natural sweetener and is consumed by many in India, the adulteration in honey through added sugar is a widespread problem. At Saffola, we are committed to delivering only the best-in-class products sourced, processed, and delivered to the consumer by following the highest levels of quality controls and standardisation. Saffola Honey is tested through one of the most advanced Nuclear Magnetic Resonance testing technique in specialised laboratories of Germany to ensure Saffola honey is free from any added or exogenous sugar. We are also delighted to collaborate with Priya Mani for our TVC, which aims to generate a conversation around the need for Indian consumers to demand the certification of purity and quality of the products they consume.”

Talking about the association for new TVC, Priya Mani said, “Saffola has always been a trusted partner for India’s quest towards a healthy lifestyle. With Saffola Honey, Marico Limited has taken the superior quality they are known for a step further, by creating a product that does not compromise on anything and is accredited with the famed NMR certification. I am honoured to be associated with Saffola Honey and am excited to bring lasting change into people’s lives with this campaign.”

The TVC shows a lady at a coaching centre and a parking lot where she asks for proof of the authenticity of the claims made by the store owners and the security guard, respectively, who are unable to offer a suitable reply. In the 3rd scene, the lady asks for proof of the claim made by salesman in a supermarket that Saffola Honey is 100% pure. In response, the salesman asks the lady to refer to the pack of Saffola Honey which mentions it passes all government standards and is NMR tested for sugar adulteration. The salesman further explains that NMR testing can detect even the smallest amount of adulteration, thereby assuring the lady of the product’s quality and purity, which impresses her. The final scene shows the lady joining the shopkeeper to encourage the viewers to purchase Saffola Honey which is a pure honey.

