Malayala Manorama & Reliance Trends break records this Onam

Varghese Chandy of Malayala Manorama gives an insight into Onam in Kerala this year and what the media company brought to the people on this festival

For this Onam, Malayala Manorama got together with Reliance Trends for grand celebrations as the festival comes back to pace after four years.

Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing & Advertising-Sales, at Malayala Manorama spoke about this initiative, other brand collaborations and Onam being a window to the festive season in India.

“Onapookalam, a flower carpet, of 30,000 square feet was made in collaboration with Reliance Trends. In fact, Malayala Manorama and Reliance Trends have associated this Onam for a whole lot of activities, across Kerala, and I think this was the most important one. We did this in 8 minutes and 58 seconds. And about 424 college children were involved in this activity. Flowers were brought from different parts of South India. The previous record was also held with us. That one was 25,967 feet.”

“Currently we are also doing vadamvali league, which is a rope race. It is a main game during Onam season. It is happening in different districts. With Trends, we are also doing a bunch of other activities and the finale will be on the 16th of September,” Varghese adds.

Malayala Manorama has also partnered with Oreo biscuits, and are doing online and ground events for them.

Varghese goes on to talk about the successful Onam season and how Malayala Manorama makes a difference. “This is something, you know, which anybody can do. However, the difference what we bring to the board is with the audience that we have with our print or television and radio and online, we are able to reach it out to a much larger gathering than anybody could do. So, everybody who actually associated with us during Onam is very happy because they are achieving the numbers. And at the end of the day, that's what any of these events should lead to.”

“And this Onam also has been tremendously well received this year. Despite some rain, the shops have been full. We could see the Onam activities happening and I'm sure the brands are also very, very happy this Onam especially coming after four years; of two years of like floods and two years of COVID. The other thing which other markets also should learn from here is that it is actually a window to even their seasons because it will be followed by Pooja Diwali and all of that. So, every year this happens that Kerala festivities begin and then the whole nation looks at Kerala to see how Kerala reacts and responds because that is actually an indicator of how the rest of the country would behave. So, here, it's a fantastic Onam,” he adds.

