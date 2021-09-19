Mahesh Babu stars in Jeevansathi.com's new campaign

Matrimony site Jeevansathi.com has roped in Mahesh Babu, a popular figure in the Telugu cinema industry for its #WeMatchBetter campaign. The 360-degree campaign is designed for the brand’s Telugu-speaking audiences in an effort to urge the community to place their trust in Jeevansathi.com to find desired matches.

As part of the association with Jeevansathi.com, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with the brand to portray its values and understanding of Telugu traditions and culture.

Set in the middle of a Telugu reception ceremony, the 25-second TVC features Mahesh Babu helping a worried father find a suitable match for his daughter through the Jeevansathi.com app that has only verified profiles. Moreover, Jeevansathi.com plans to release short films as a part of the ongoing campaign on TV, in a phased approach. The brand’s 360-degree outreach will also include a presence on popular digital platforms, social media, print and out-of-home advertising in selected cities.

Commenting on the influencer campaign, Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Info Edge, said, “Jeevansathi is all about finding the right life partner, and in addition to being one of the biggest names in the South Indian film fraternity, Mahesh Babu is also a true example of a committed long-term life partner. He is equally popular amongst all age groups and we are happy to have him on board as our brand ambassador. This 360-degree campaign was designed to showcase to our viewers that at Jeevansathi.com, we understand their needs better than anyone else and have a solution that lets them choose their suitable life partners. We sincerely believe that Mahesh Babu’s influence within the Telugu-speaking community will bode well for Jeevansathi.com and will help us strengthen our position in the market.”



Commenting on the campaign, Mahesh Babu said, “One of the biggest decisions that we make in our lives is choosing the right life partner for ourselves. While choosing our better halves, we should always consider what we have in common – what interests our partners and what makes them happy. Selecting someone who shares a lot of common interests with you will work in your favour. And you can do it seamlessly with Jeevansathi.com application”, said Mahesh Babu. “Furthermore, one should have a partner who is willing to stand by your side no matter what the circumstances are. Namrata & I do the same for each other & this is what makes us a happy couple. Jeevansathi.com understands this and hence makes it easy for you to find the right life partner for you through their platform – equipped with the most relevant search filters,” he added.

Jeevansathi.com has the most stringent 5-step verification process in the matrimony category. 100% of the profiles go through manual checks and mobile number screening. Additionally, profiles are granted a ‘Verified’ stamp upon Govt ID number verification or an in-person visit. The brand understands the importance of creating a safe platform for partner search. Jeevansathi also boasts of a product that is suited to users who know what they look for in a partner with its relevant search filters and best-in-class recommendation algorithm!

In recent times, the brand has dialed up its efforts on influencer marketing and video campaigns with multiple celebrities to enhance its position in the market. Recently, Jeevansathi also partnered with Sonam Bajwa - a celebrated name in the Punjabi movies and music industry, to inform viewers that the platform’s features can help anyone find their ideal partner easily.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)