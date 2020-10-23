Mad Influence-e4m Webinar: 'Prioritizing influencer marketing for brand building' 

In a virtual session today, panellists will discuss the virtues of influencer marketing in today’s times and its role in brand building

Brands today want to collaborate with influencers on various levels with an intent to creating content and conversations around their products and therefore helping in brand building along with ROI.

To dive deeper into the concept of influencer marketing and brand building, exchange4media is hosting a webinar, presented by Mad Influence, today (October 23, 2020) on 'Prioritizing Influencer Marketing for Brand Building'. The virtual discussion will start from 4:00pm.

On the panel will be Khushboo Benani, Content, Influencer Marketing & Brand Advocacy Head, Diageo India; Somasree Bose Awasthi, Head Marketing (Homecare, Personal Wash & Aircare), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Shivani Kapila, Influencer, StoryTeller; Vineet Sharma, Director Marketing - Juices, PepsiCo India; and Gautam Madhvan, CEO, Mad Influence. The panel will be moderated by Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media Group.

The panelists will delve into the topic of influencer marketing, how it helps in building consumer trust and stickiness to the brand, its impact, reach and comparison between effectiveness of Influencer Marketing and other forms of marketing. The discussion will also take in course factors to look at while choosing an influencer, recent instances of troll attacks on influencer marketing and more.

The session will go live on ZOOM and will be also simulcast on e4m's official social pages Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

