Mad Influence-e4m Webinar: 'Influencer Marketing creating new areas for varied audiences'

In a virtual session, panellists discussed the virtues of influencer marketing in today’s times and its role in brand building

Amongst the various facets of marketing, influencer marketing has attained a bigger role today. Owing to the rampant rise in digital outreach and technological innovations, brands visualize influencers as a bridge to their target groups. Influencers have become gateways for better ROI and engagements for brands today.

To dive deeper into the concept of influencer marketing and brand building, exchange4media hosted a webinar, presented by Mad Influence on October 23 on 'Prioritizing Influencer Marketing for Brand Building'.

On the panel were Khushboo Benani, Content, Influencer Marketing & Brand Advocacy Head, Diageo India; Somasree Bose Awasthi, Head Marketing (Homecare, Personal Wash & Aircare), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Shivani Kapila, Influencer, StoryTeller; Vineet Sharma, Director Marketing - Juices, PepsiCo India; and Gautam Madhvan, CEO, Mad Influence. The panel was moderated by Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media Group.

Amin kickstarted the virtual discussion by asking the panellists to share their views on the increased digital presence of brands and people and their scalability. According to Sharma, “Now everything being digital forward the process of engagement is always two ways, where we can talk about something and we can always expect there will be a reaction from the consumer.”

Talking about scalability, Madhvan said, “Thanks to Google, we have the scalability of connect to the right masses. Influencer Marketing has created new areas for different types of audiences."

The moderator then asked the panellists on influencer marketing and how impactful it was in the customer lifecycle. Influencer marketing always proves to be more cost-effective than other forms of marketing, according to Madhvan. “We have seen the shift. Now it is not about the views and comments but how organically and subtly you can promote the brand.”

As for Benani, people trust people, people don't trust brand as much as they would trust other people. “Earlier it was like talking only to the metro audience and then Jio and TikTok happened. This is where influencer marketing suddenly picked up."

Talking about the role of content in influencer marketing, Sharma told the audience that being aware about topical content can keep you engaged for a much longer period of time.

Putting the spotlight on the factors to look at while choosing an influencer, Awasthi, Head Marketing, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said, "Brands need to be judicious in choosing influencers. They need to understand their target audience, influencer reach and engagements."

Asked about the weightage of micro/macro influencers, she backed micro influencers. "Compared to big influencers, we feel safer working with micro-influencers. They make more credible statements and the risk associated with them is much lesser.”

Madhvan too supported her by adding, "Nowadays every campaign plan has a macro influencer but the future will be with micro and amateurs since they will actually go and spread the brand's awareness."

Representing the influencer side, Kapila demanded flexibility to create content for the influencers as they would know their audiences better. “Being an entrepreneur, it feels great to create content independently for my audience. Brands also reach out to us so that their products can reach our audiences and niche followers. It is a give and take process,” she added.

On a concluding note, Benani said influencer marketing is starting to break out into different terms like ‘platform-led content strategy’.

“Data-driven influencer marketing is going to be the new trend,” asserted Madhvan.