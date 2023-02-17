JioCinema to revolutionize IPL 2023 viewing with unmatched coverage & innovative features

Nothing else evokes as many emotions as Cricket does in this country. For a country that is obsessed with cricket, viewers want more from the game every single time. This is even more intense when IPL comes. A time when rivalries flare up and fans get involved with the game from the get-go. To elevate the viewing experience and give these passionate fans a world class broadcast, JioCinema has some innovative plans in place to provide an entirely new, unparalleled, and an all-encompassing coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Digital coverage of IPL 2023 is poised to offer an unprecedented spectacle in terms of quality, diversity, and convenience, promising a never-before-seen viewing experience on a grand scale. Fans can enjoy the country's biggest cricket spectacle from any streaming device, with a host of features like 4K streaming, multiple camera angles for enhanced interactivity and special interest feeds that cater to all kinds of viewers. Get ready to be thrilled as JioCinema takes you on a journey that will leave you craving for more.

The free offering on a large scale includes the latest technological advancements that enable 4K streaming, providing breath-taking clarity and detail that is 4 times the resolution of HD. To give you a perspective, around 90% of IPL consumption on TV happens on Standard Definition (SD), which is a 480p broadcast. Hence, many viewers in the country will actually get to experience IPL in 10 times more clarity than before. This meets the ever-increasing demand for live sports content of the highest quality. JioCinema will offer multiple camera angles, allowing viewers to toggle between different perspectives and get the best possible viewing experience. The statistics pack will be available at every point of the match, providing viewers with valuable information that will enhance their understanding of the game.



JioCinema's coverage of IPL 2023 will be accessible to a broader audience than ever before, with no language barriers to watching the matches. The coverage will be available in 12 different languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Odia, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This strategy will ensure that every IPL franchise fanbase will be able to access the whole of IPL in their own language. The scale of 12 languages across all 74 matches is something that’s never happened before in the history of IPL.

With a focus on providing a personalised experience, the platform has created customised and dedicated feeds for various cohorts like avid fans, urban women, fantasy enthusiasts and cricket purists. The Insider feed for avid fans is a chat based coverage of the IPL where legends of the game take the viewers through the tournament with some incredible insights of the game that they have played till as recently as last year.

A lifestyle feed is being curated that will give viewers an insight into the personal lives of cricketers, including their diets, training methods, and what they're like off the field. Experts in this feed will be former female cricketers, influencers, and cricketer's partners & family members. Fantasy enthusiasts are not left out either, for those who are fans of cricket fantasy gaming apps, the fantasy feed will provide different analysis that will help viewers make better teams and improve their craft in the game. This feed will also feature the best players in the fantasy gaming industry.

For die-hard fans of specific teams, JioCinema has a Fan Feed that provides coverage that is biased and opinionated towards their respective teams. This allows fans to immerse themselves in the game, cheering on their favourite players and teams with like-minded individuals.

Additionally, every match will have two fan feeds where the coverage will be biased and opinionated towards their respective teams. This will add to the excitement of the match and provide a unique viewing experience.



For the first time ever, exclusive pre and post-match shows will be available, curated specifically for the digital audience. This marks a significant shift from the traditional approach, in which pre and post-match shows were only available to TV sponsors, and the same show was simultaneously streamed on the digital platform. This new format provides opportunities for digital sponsors to display their branding and product integrations, enabling brands to reach new heights with a highly engaged audience base.

The panel of experts for the IPL 2023 coverage on JioCinema will feature some of the biggest names in cricket including AB De Viliers, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, and Robin Uthappa, amongst others. With unique viewpoints and insider information from various franchises, the panel promises to provide an extremely thrilling viewing experience for fans.



Jio Cinema is also working extensively to provide unparalleled engagement during the event through gamification, such as play along and creating IPL Fan zone parks that will take IPL to every corner of the country. According to sources, Jio Cinema is preparing to showcase their coverage in a state-of-the-art technology show at the Jio World Convention Centre on February 20th and 21st for advertisers, agency partners, and the media.

JioCinema's coverage plan for the IPL 2023 has not only enthused the viewers but has the industry also sit and take note. Ashish Kaushik, Lead- Brand Management and Digital Communications at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said, " The strategy devised by JioCinema for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is a commendable endeavour to broaden the horizons of what is already the country's most loved sporting spectacle. The multilingual support and the provision of bespoke feed options, including state-of-the-art women-centric and fantasy-oriented offerings, are noteworthy measures to elevate engagement and personalization amongst a widened audience. The approach holds the potential to galvanize the popularity of the IPL - benefiting both the event and its spectators."

Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, said that it makes absolute sense for IPL to be where its viewers are, which is the digital space. “Given the fact that more and more consumers are watching content on digital and so I think it's a great strategy for IPL to be present where its consumers really are. The youth which is the key consumer is mostly on digital platforms and so the strategy makes a lot of sense to me," said Bose.

Managing Editor of Pidilite Industries Bharat Puri too welcomed JioCinema’s coverage plan for the upcoming IPL season. “This is the right strategy; you have to take IPL on digital in a big way and that is what they are doing. With this, they are also hoping to understand their consumer much better by targeting specific consumers. All in all, I think it is the right strategy,” said Puri.

The IPL 2023 coverage on JioCinema is set to be the biggest and best it has ever been. With a range of features and offerings, the platform has something for everyone, making it the go-to destination for cricket fans everywhere.

(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)

