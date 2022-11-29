Love for Messi brings Anarkali, Salim and Akbar together in MTV's new FIFA ad

MTV Hustle 2.0's MC Square, along with Srushti Tawde and Paradox starred in the spoof of the Bollywood classic Mughal-e-Aazam

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 29, 2022 3:45 PM  | 1 min read
MTV

MTV Hustle 2.0's MC Square, along with Srushti Tawde and Paradox starred in the network's new FIFA 2022 campaign, which spoofed the Bollywood classic Mughal-e-Aazam. The three participants are back together, this time to express their wish to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar as it makes its way to MTV HD, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD and JioCinema.

The promo features Srushti as Anarkali, MC Square as Salim, and Paradox as Akbar recreating the iconic scene of Mughal-e-Aazam where Anarkali was being walled up. As Akbar denies Salim and Anarkali’s relationship, viewers will witness Salim asking Anarkali for her last wish. The twist builds up when Anarkali requests Akbar to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as her last wish. Turns out, even Akbar is excited to watch this World Cup, because it’s Messi’s last.

