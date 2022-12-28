Looking Ahead: The big ideas for B2B marketing in 2023
Guest Column: Sachin Sharma, Director, Enterprise Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn India, shares ways to navigate economic uncertainty and the winds of change
Over the recent years, the world has thrown B2B marketers into the unknown and often tumultuous waters. From finding the right customers to communicating effectively, building meaningful relationships, and finally delivering business impact – the road to success has had its bends and curves. Marketers have rerouted their ways around these bumps by building solid brands that customers can relate to and rely on. Now, as they navigate through another period of economic uncertainty, success will be defined by their ability to adapt to these new winds of change. Driving business results in a sensitive market will be critical, and LinkedIn has some big ideas that promise to set the stage for successful B2B marketing in 2023.
CMOs will need to speak the language of the CFO to continue brand-building during uncertainty
At any given time, only 5% of buyers are in the market to make a purchase. Businesses that want to hold their grounds firm amidst uncertain economic waves will need to target the other 95% – the key to doing that lies in effective brand building. Almost all marketers in India believe that brand building is critical to avoid memory corrosion and ensure faster recovery during uncertainty. However, if we were to borrow from history, marketing budgets have always been the first to be drained when calamity hits. And today, 98% of marketing leaders in India believe that improving CFOs’ understanding of long-term B2B marketing ROI is critical to strengthening future budgets. CMOs will thus have to translate their work into a metric that CFOs see value in to drive greater impact for their businesses in 2023.
Partnering with agencies who invest in more B2B specialization
As an increasing number of sellers catch up with the importance of long-term B2B marketing, marketers will turn towards trusted third-party agencies. B2C expertise will no longer be the reference point for marketers, they will look for specialized B2B agencies that bring a deeper understanding of customers’ needs and buyer paths, especially when budgets are tight and restricted to critical-only investments. Thus, choosing the right partner will be crucial to achieving success with the right customers.
Humanising your brand and measuring success through purpose-built metrics
In 2023, marketers will need to be extremely mindful of going to market at a time when the price is likely more top-of-mind for buyers than it has been over the past few years. This means B2B marketers will need to humanize their messages to create an emotional connection and stay top-of-mind so buyers know where to go when budgets come back. And as pressure to demonstrate true business impact builds amid uncertainty, the B2B marketing industry will also see the emergence of purpose-built measurement tools to account for nuances in B2B buying — like months-long buying cycles and involvement from multiple decision makers. This will define new industry standards and create more possibilities for marketers to merchandise the value of their strategies and investments.
Shifting buyer preferences will disrupt the B2B purchase path
With very little change in the B2B buying process over the past few years, the industry is poised to undergo a significant transformation in the coming years, driven by evolving buyer preferences for more transparency and control over how they engage with brands. B2B brands help drive the global economy forward by enabling other businesses to unlock more growth, so B2B buyers have both the opportunity to inspire organization-wide impact and tremendous responsibility to deliver the right tools and solutions. While marketers strengthen their brand identity to be relevant in the long term and reimagine how they sell, buyers will increasingly demand more control and transparency from brands as they explore potential solutions, which will reshape the purchase path and lead to new innovations in how brands go to market.
Taking a proactive approach to privacy
The brands that most successfully navigate the emerging privacy landscape this year will be the ones that balance a forward-looking approach to privacy and the ability to pivot quickly in the short term. Over the past few years, brands have implemented a patchwork of mitigations in a reactive manner to address the ongoing changes in privacy. Moving into 2023, brands will go on the offensive. They will see the benefit of investing in a multitude of solutions and be able to pivot quickly to meet the moment. Brands that succeed in the new year will keep a close eye on what’s helping them drive results — and even more importantly, what’s not working — so they can proactively flex their strategies and investments.
Marketers who want to succeed through this whirlwind will need to plan for the bigger picture – focus on larger business objectives instead of short-term success. To do so, building a brand that is memorable, resilient, and humane will be imperative, especially amidst uncertain times.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Salman Khan turns 57: A 'dabangg' brand journey
Khan is among the most valued celebs in India and has added scores of brands to his endorsement kitty in the recent years
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 27, 2022 8:46 AM | 3 min read
Despite the years behind him, Salman Khan is counted among the top actors in India. He has given us evergreen movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dabangg and Wanted. His successful Bollywood career apart, Khan also has many other feathers added to his hat. He is the presenter of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss and also a humanitarian who supports charitable causes through his Being Human Foundation.
As per Duff & Phelps's Digital Acceleration 2.0 report, Khan ranked on the list of the most valued celebrities. His net worth in rupees according to the report is Rs 3000 crores in 2022. His fan following is also 56.2 million strong on Instagram.
As the star turns 57 today, we look at his endorsements and his stellar brand journey, which he has built over the years.
Campa Cola
Khan appeared in the homegrown cola brand Campa Cola's advertisement in 1983. He was in his late teens when he appeared in the soft drink ad with other unknown models. This is widely believed to be his first TV ad.
In the course of his career, he will go on to represent other soft drink brands such as Pepsi, Appy Fizz, Limca, Mountain Dew, and Thums-Up.
Hero Honda, Suzuki Motorcycles
Before his first movie Biwi Ho toh aisi, Khan appeared in Hero Honda ad in 1985.
Later on, he also endorsed Suzuki Motorcycles.
Chlormint
He also endorsed the gum brand Cholrmint and it is counted amongst Khan's funniest ads.
He also starred alongside his brother Sohail Khan in another one of the brand's hilarious spots.
Relaxo
Khan has also endorsed the footwear brand Relaxo for which he remained a brand ambassador for a few years.
Dixy Scott and Lux Venus
Salman also endorsed innerwear brands like Dixy Scott’s and Lux Venus.
Emami Navratna
Khan has endorsed the oil brand Navratna in a Dabbang-inspired ad.
Himani Best Choice Oil
The superstar also endorsed the edible oil brand Himani and starred in many ads for the brand.
Revital
The star has also endorsed the men's nutraceutical brand Revital. The association also inspired many memes when he controversially stated he was a virgin on Koffee with Karan a few years ago.
Bharat Pe
Two to three years ago, he also endorsed the Bharat Pe Payment app.
Pepsi
The actor's most recent ad is for Pepsi.
Being Human
Perhaps the most impactful endorsement of Khan has been his association with Being Human since 2007. The establishment is synonymous with Khan himself. On the occasion of his birthday, Being Human announced a 50% discount on all merchandise between 25th and 27th of December.
CEO, Sanjeev Rao said, "Our campaign is based on an insight of connection that Salman has with his fans. To his fans he is Bhai. Hence the campaign "BhaiKaBirthday”. The idea is to extend the large heart that Salman has to the consumers of Being human clothing. This “Aadha Bill Bhai Bharenge” was our way of announcing our biggest annual sale around his birthday, where we have our entire stores on a flat 50%. If you are from the armed forces, we offer you an extra 5%. We also tied up with ICICI to offer an additional 7% benefit to their card holders.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Himalaya's new ad for baby oil celebrates the best of both worlds
The brand has released the campaign to mark the launch of its Baby Massage Oil – with the goodness of Mustard and Coconut
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 5:13 PM | 2 min read
Himalaya Wellness Company, India’s leading wellness brand, recently announced the launch of Himalaya Baby Massage Oil – with the goodness of Mustard and Coconut. The Company unveiled a new digital campaign in three different languages, titled, ‘Naye Zamaane Ka Traditional Oil.’
The brand has curated a customized and comprehensive marketing strategy with this new digital campaign and is collaborating with several e-commerce and social media platforms.
Commenting on the launch, Chakravarthi N.V, Business Head – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “The Himalaya Indian Heritage series of Baby Massage Oil is inspired by age-old traditional Ayurvedic practices that emphasize the importance of body massage (Abhyanga) in your baby’s daily regimen.
Moreover, millennial parents are increasingly becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients and products they use on their babies. They look for chemically safe products along with giving the right nourishment to their babies. Hence, we believe our new Baby Massage Oil – Mustard and Coconut will resonate with the parents of today. With the launch of this new oil, we want to provide an all-in-one solution to parents with a tidy residue-free option for their babies.”
“Over for 16 years, we have created a product portfolio of over 14 babycare products and reached over millions of customers Pan India. With such new launches, we intend to anchor our presence 'across India, along with strengthening our position nationally,” he further added.
Himalaya’s new Baby Massage Oil is a well-defined combination of traditional wisdom and modern science and is clinically tested. It is made without parabens, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances, making it a safe skincare product for newborns. The oil is specially formulated with carefully selected herbs and ingredients that help nourish baby’s skin with a non-sticky formula. The essence of four herbs – Aloe Vera, Vetiver, Winter Cherry, and Country Mallow, when combined into one traditional oil, will improve blood circulation, strengthen muscles, and promote baby’s growth.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
McDonald’s is a global brand with local appeal: Sanjeev Agrawal
McDonald’s Sanjeev Agrawal shares insights on the restaurant chain's northeast expansion, connection with Kartik Aaryan and being a local brand in the truest sense
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 26, 2022 3:58 PM | 3 min read
Over the years, McDonald's has maintained its spot among the leading food service retailers in the world, with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. It opened its first restaurant in India more than 25 years ago in 1996. Since then, the fast food chain has become synonymous with quality fast food. With its customer-centric approach, McDonald's operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions, including standalone restaurants.
Recently, McDonald’s India – North and East unveiled its new brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan, a popular actor and a youth icon, for North and East India. After seeing success in the UK, McDonald’s India – North and East also launched the brand’s global flagship music IP "I'm lovin’ it Live" in India, in partnership with MTV.
Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, Armaan Malik and Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18.
In a chat with e4m, group chairman, MMG and CPRL ((McDonald’s India – North and East), Sanjeev Agrawal shares various inputs on McDonald’s North-East expansion, Aaryan's onboarding as a brand ambassador and being a true-blue local brand.
How does Kartik Aaryan connect to McDonald's as a brand and the youth of India?
Kartik Aaryan is a young vibrant icon who has an influence over the masses and brings happiness to people, which is quite on-brand for McDonald's. While this will obviously reflect well on our sales, it is not our target. With the association, we intend to make our people happier.
We also need some strategies to create an impact on the local audience because sometimes it's very difficult for the regional audience to understand the concept because it's a global brand.
By roping in Aaryan, who has a regional appeal, he will help in establishing the best local connection.
McDonald's plans market expansion in the north, in East India. How does McDonald's plan to expand the market, specifically in the northeast regions?
We have a great plan for North East. We recently opened the first restaurant in Guwahati and plan to open more next year. Then we are going to expand in all the Seven Sisters.
Will McDonald's see an absolute localization in 2023? What marketing strategy does it currently plan to implement to cater to the demands of the local area?
McDonald’s is a global brand but has been in India for more than 25 years. It’s already a very locally relevant brand featuring menu items inspired by local tastes and preferences. Everyone knows about McDonald's and we have so many core products like the McAloo Tikki Burger. Recently, we also launched Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer Burgers. So it's safe to say that McDonald’s is a global brand with local appeal.
As per the customers’ demands, we'll keep on innovating and launching new products. Right now, our market is 65% vegetarian. Since Northeast has a more non-vegetarian population, we will bring in more chicken products to cater to them.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Strength is in flexibility, says Shyam Steel in new ad with Virat and Anushka
The TVC created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions is an extension of the brand's 'Hamesha Ke Liye Strong' campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 2:47 PM | 3 min read
Shyam Steel has launched its new TVC campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The new TVC is the extension of Shyam Steel’s "Hamesha Ke Liye Strong" campaign. The campaign aims to send across the brand message that strong bond of relationship is achieved through a perfect balance of strength and flexibility just like Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars. The TVC has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and the production house is Cornerstone. The TVC is directed by Abhishek Burman.
The balance of strength and flexibility keeps the foundation of the relationship strong which is also affiliated with Shyam Steel’s core brand philosophy. The TVC reflects on this thought process that when your dream home is built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars they represent a correct balance of strength and flexibility which keeps your home strong forever. This is the third TVC in line with the Hamesha Ke Liye Strong Campaign.
The TVC Campaign showcases Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying a winter evening. To provide comfort to Anushka in this chilling weather, Virat offers his jacket to her but when Anushka sees Virat shivering too they both decide to share the jacket. This signifies the flexibility and understanding between the couple that strengthens the foundation of a relationship. Similarly, when houses are built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars, such houses are more sustainable and have a strong foundation.
Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said " The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand with strength and flexibility at its core. The relationship we share with our closed one at home forms the crux of the strong foundation. The previous TVC’s were also very well received by the audience and the star power of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will help us to establish a strong connect amongst our target group
The film narrates the story of simple everyday situations to highlight how flexibility in relationships keep the bond strong over years. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma add their own charm and star power that helps to connect with the audience till the last mile." said Ms Sreeparna Gupta of Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
The TVC campaign will be promoted through a 360-degree approach. The TVC will be showcased in Digital platforms along with in News, Sports, Entertainment and GEC channels in TV and cinema halls. This will be followed by outdoor and print campaign to sustain the communication until the current financial year.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The revised definition of marketing, the 4Ps & more
The American Marketing Association has come up with their definitions of marketing and marketing research based upon certain findings approved by a panel of active researchers
By American Marketing Association | Dec 26, 2022 12:16 PM | 5 min read
Marketing research is the function that links the consumer, customer, and public to the marketer through information—information used to identify and define opportunities and problems; generate, refine, and evaluate actions; monitor performance; and improve understanding of it as a process. It specifies the information required to address these issues, designs the method for collecting information, manages and implements the data collection process, analyses the results, and communicates the findings and their implications.
Definition of Brand
A brand is a name, term, design, symbol, or any other feature that identifies one seller’s goods or service as distinct from those of other sellers.
ISO brand standards add that a brand “is an intangible asset” that is intended to create “distinctive images and associations in the minds of stakeholders, thereby generating economic benefit/values.”
TYPES OF MARKETING
Influencer Marketing
This focuses on leveraging individuals who have influence over potential buyers and orienting activities around these individuals to drive a brand message to the larger market.
With this, a brand inspires or compensates influencers (which can include celebrities, content creators, customer advocates, and employees) to get the word out on their behalf.
Relationship Marketing
According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), relationship marketing refers to strategies and tactics for segmenting consumers to build loyalty.
Relationship marketing leverages database marketing, behavioral advertising and analytics to target consumers precisely and create loyalty programs.
Viral Marketing
A phenomenon that facilitates and encourages people to pass along an advertising message.
Nicknamed “viral” because the number of people exposed to a message mimics the process of passing a virus or disease from one person to another.[1]
Green Marketing
Refers to the development and promotion of products that are presumed to be environmentally safe (i.e., designed to minimize negative effects on the physical environment or to improve its quality).
This term may also be used to describe efforts to produce, promote, package, and reclaim products in a manner that is sensitive or responsive to ecological concerns.
Keyword Marketing
Involves placing a message in front of users based on the specific keywords and phrases they are using to search. A key advantage of this method is that it gives marketers the ability to reach the right people with the right message at the right time. For many marketers, this method results in the placement of an ad when certain keywords are entered.
Note that in SEO, this term refers to achieving top placement in the search results themselves.
Guerilla Marketing
Describes an unconventional and creative strategy intended to get maximum results from minimal resources.
Outbound Marketing
In this, the marketer initiates contact with the customer through methods such as TV, radio and digital display advertising. It is often used to influence consumer awareness and preference for a brand.
Inbound Marketing
Inbound is when customers initiate contact with the marketer in response to various methods used to gain their attention. These methods include email, events, content and web design. One purpose of inbound, is to establish the business as a source for valuable information and solutions to problems, thereby fostering customer trust and loyalty.
Search Engine Optimization
Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of developing a marketing/technical plan to improve visibility within one or more search engines. Typically, this consists of two elements. On a technical side, SEO refers to ensuring that a website can be indexed properly by the major search engines and includes the use of the proper keywords, content, code, and links.
On the marketing side, SEO refers to the process of targeting specific keywords where the site should “win” in searches. This can be done by modifying a website to score well in the algorithms search engines use to determine rank, or by purchasing placement with individual keywords. Often, SEO programs are a blend of several elements and strategies. [2]
Note: When SEO is used to describe an individual, it stands for search engine optimizer.
Content Marketing
A technique of creating and distributing valuable, relevant and consistent content to attract and acquire a clearly defined audience—with the objective of driving profitable customer action.
According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), it involves various methods to tell the brand story. More and more marketers are evolving their advertising to content marketing/storytelling to create more stickiness and emotional bonding with the consumer.
The 4 Ps
Product: A product is defined as a bundle of attributes (features, functions, benefits, and uses) capable of exchange or use, usually a mix of tangible and intangible forms.
Thus a product may be an idea, a physical entity (goods), or a service, or any combination of the three. It exists for the purpose of exchange in the satisfaction of individual and organizational objectives.
While the term “products and services” is occasionally used, product is a term that encompasses both goods and services.
Price: Price is the formal ratio that indicates the quantity of money, goods, or services needed to acquire a given quantity of goods or services.
It is the amount a customer must pay to acquire a product.
Place (or Distribution): Distribution refers to the act of carrying products to consumers. It is also used to describe the extent of market coverage for a given product.
In the 4 Ps, distribution is represented by place or placement.
Promotion: Promotion includes tactics that encourage short-term purchase, influence trial and quantity of purchase, and are very measurable in volume, share and profit.
(This article has been shared by the American Marketing Association.)
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Emirates 'sleighs' it with Christmas video showing reindeer pulling an Airbus
The brain behind the viral CGI video is VFX and 3D artist Mostafa Eldiasty
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
UAE-based airline company Emirates has been getting all the applause on social media for its latest Christmas video, which shows an Airbus A380 drawn by a group of reindeer. The CGI transformation of the aeroplane is reminiscent of Santa Claus' sleigh.
View this post on Instagram
The aircraft, complete with a Santa hat, is pulled up into the sky to the sound of ringing bells. The runway is lined with Christmas trees and other festive paraphernalia like stockings and Santa sacks.
The caption for the video read: “Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates."
The hyperrealistic video made netizens do a double take, with some wondering whether it was real. "I think it’s really cruel to have reindeer pull something so heavy. I can’t imagine this will go down well with animal welfare," read one comment.
The brain behind the viral CGI video is Mostafa Eldiasty, a creative director and VFX- 3D artist who runs the company 100pixels. The video has garnered close to a million likes on Instagram and 500k views on Twitter.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Christmas ads of 2022 that brought joy to the world
Brands tugged at heartstrings this year with TV spots that focused on human connections
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 7:56 AM | 4 min read
Christmas time is important for marketers since it's officially the season of buying gifts. But everything doesn't have to be about money right? A good Christmas campaign can stoke nostalgia and remind us of everything good and pure about the festival. It's clear why brands want in on some of those positive sentiments.
That's not all. With the right campaign by their side, brands can also forge and renew connections with their consumers in the spirit of the season.
As we inch closer to the festival, tis also the season to review the best Christmas ads of 2022!
Amazon
The 2022 Christmas ad by Amazon shows the lengths that someone can go to make a loved one smile. A father is perplexed by his daughter's love and fixation with a little snow globe. She takes it with her everywhere and even goes to bed with it.
The father then decides to surprise his daughter by creating a life-size replica of the snow globe inside a greenhouse, complete with artificial snow, snowman and a log cabin. J.R Jone's "You Hold Me Up" plays in the background.
Asda Stores Limited
The British supermarket chain Asda brought Will Ferrell in his Buddy the Elf avatar from the 2003 movie Elf, quite literally. Instead of using Ferrell himself for the scenes, the ad inserts footage from the 2003 movie to make it seem like a fresh film.
The ad shows Buddy applying for a job at Asda and fumbling his way through the day. At last, he secures the job after decorating the supermarket overnight. The ad was adjudged the best ad for November in the UK.
When asked what he thought about the ad, Ferrell said he thought it was well done and joked: "It kind of helped me finally get paid market value for when I shot Elf."
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola has always had a strong connection with Christmas and even more so with Santa Claus. This year, the brand has hit us right in the feels with a poignant Christmas ad that celebrates human connections.
The ad shows a man trying to follow a recipe for "Mama Christmas pie" from a worn-out old notebook. His mother stands by him at every step, giving him suggestions, hints and nudges. He plods his way through the recipe and painstakingly bakes it.
While the pie doesn't look pretty in the end, his mother beams at him with pride. In the end, we learn that the mom is just an apparition or a figment of the man's imagination. After serving the pie to his friends, he raises his Coke to a picture of his deceased mom. Words appear across the screen: "Christmas always finds its way."
Disney
Disney released the final installation of its three-part Christmas campaign "From our family to yours" which started in 2020. Like the other two, this film also focuses on the importance of relationships and family. The animated film follows the point of view of Nicole's daughter who is anxious about her mom's pregnancy.
In the middle of the Christmas season, Nicole gives birth and her daughter gives away her prized Mickey Mouse to her baby sister. In signature Disney style, the ad feels familiar and warm, just what one would expect from a Christmas ad.
McDonald's UK
A little boy makes a list of things he wants for Christmas. As he keeps adding pages to it, the list grows meters long, until one day the wind blows it away. His parents decide to cheer him up by taking him to Mcdonald's.
On their way back, his mother asks him what was there on his list anyway. As opens a part of the list that he managed to hold on to against the wind, it reveals the drawing of a family. He holds both his parents tightly next to him to imply that he has already got what he wanted for Christmas.
Pepsi
"Pilk" a drink made from mixing Pepsi with milk may sound atrocious, but the beverage is what catapulted this Pepsi ad to internet virality.
Pilk recipes have been doing their rounds on TikTok and Instagram for a while now. Instead of running away from the trend, Pepsi decided to run with it by featuring the drink in its Christmas ad.
Lindsay Lohan is seen sipping on this "dirty soda" in the new ad for the beverage and people haven't stopped talking about it ever since. Though there's nothing much happening in the ad, it's a welcome change from all the fuzzy, sentimental campaigns we get to see around the festive season.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube