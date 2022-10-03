Licious' Durga Pujo campaign highlights the gastronomic aspects of the festival

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who was the face of the campaign, makes a comeback this year as well

Licious is back with the 2nd edition of their Durga Pujo campaign. Popular actor, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who was the face of the campaign last year too, makes a comeback with his eloquent storytelling in a series of digital films.

There are few other things that bring the Bengali community closer together than Durga Pujo. It is a celebration of all things decadent with gastronomic delights being at the heart of the indulgent celebration. The campaign brings this sentiment alive by tapping into the rather interesting insight of how the celebration of Pujo revolves around a plethora of choices around dressing up, going out and meeting people. However, when it comes to food the choice is simple- it must be the best, tastiest & most unforgettable meal experience. And that’s where Licious steps in with its range of delicacies tailor-made for the Bengali palette.

The campaign sees its manifestation not only through the film but also a Kolkata Specials product range, limited edition packaging, kiosks at popular pandals in Kolkata – all evoking that indelible emotion of “Aaj hok kobji dubiye khawa.”

Says, Santosh Hegde, VP- Brand, Licious, “Bengalis form one of our largest consumer bases across the country. A curated Pujo offering is but an obvious move for the business. However, the true inspiration of this campaign lies far beyond just the numbers. Licious is a brand made by meat lovers, for meat lovers. We are in the business of cooking up the meatiest meals & the heartiest memories & we find our strongest motivation amongst consumers who resonate with the same love for meat. Our Bengali meats & fish cuts and the RTC dishes have been hugely popular amongst Bengalis & non- Bengalis alike. And what better time to refresh that love than now.

With this campaign we have truly tried to re-create the multifaceted aspect of festivals- Kolkata special dishes, an extremely detailed packaging and nostalgic storytelling- it has all. And with Parambrata’s charm at the helm, we are hoping this year’s Pujo offering will pass the customers’ taste test.``

The brand also launched digital films across all brand platforms.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)