Legends League Cricket onboards SkyExchange.net as Title Sponsor for Season 2

The league, which is being played in India for the first time, will be hosted in five cities

Legends League Cricket has announced SKYEXCH.NET as their title sponsor for the second edition of the League.

SKYEXCH.NET, is a one-stop online sports news hub, and it aims to give in depth coverage to the league.

Commenting on the announcement of the Title Sponsorship, Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “We welcome SKYEXCH.NET and I am confident that together we will be able to bring forth quality cricketing coverage for the fans. Our objective will be to ensure cricket fans get an enthralling account of the games and enjoy every bit of the action that takes place. We wish to have a long-lasting relationship, where both of us can help each other in meeting our objectives.”

“Cricket is one of the most loving sports in India. We have been looking for properties where we can get right kind of visibility and the last season was wonderful from viewership standpoint. We hope to catch the right eyeballs for our brand too. We thank Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd and wish them best of luck for this season,” said, SKYEXCH.NET's Managing Director Ian Michael Viner.

The league which is being played in India for the first time will be a 16-match affair and will be hosted in five different cities.

