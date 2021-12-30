SPNI acquires exclusive media rights to broadcast Legends League Cricket in India

Amitabh Bachchan has joined LLC as its ambassador. The League also has former India Head Coach, Ravi Shastri as its commissioner looking after the cricketing aspect

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 30, 2021 4:14 PM
LLC

Legends League Cricket (LLC) announces its partnership with Sony Pictures Networks  India (SPN) to live telecast all the matches of the league to be played in January 2022, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3channels as well as live stream the matches in India on SPN’s premium OTT platform, SonyLIV. 

The Legends of Cricket representing India, Asia, and the Rest of the World, will show up at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman, to not only play competitive and exciting cricket but also revive the nostalgia and timeless rivalries between these  Legends of the game. The League has a potential reach of over 500 million cricket fanatics across the globe through television broadcast and live streaming of the matches. 

“We are extremely happy to announce this partnership with Sony Pictures Networks  India. They have a very credible history of making sporting events a grand success, including the most premium T20 cricket leagues in the world. We wish to walk a long mile with them and ensure viewers are treated with a very competitive and entertaining form of Cricket,” said Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket. 

Rajesh Kaul Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “It’s a very exciting partnership to get into and having these stalwarts on the ground playing competitive cricket will definitely engage our viewers across India. Sony Sports has always served its viewers with its diverse  portfolio of premier sports content and with the Legends League Cricket, we will present our viewers a great viewing experience of watching these legends in action on our sports channels.” 

Legendary Amitabh Bachchan has joined Legends League Cricket as its Ambassador and will be promoting the League. The League also has former India Head Coach, Ravi  Shastri as its Commissioner looking after the cricketing aspect. As a host, Oman has presented itself as a very promising destination for cricket after successfully hosting the  2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches recently.  

The first season of LLC will have legendary former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri  Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into 3 Teams  representing India, Asia, and Rest of the World. While Team India and Team Rest of the World are yet to be announced, Legends League Cricket has announced that Shoaib  Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, 

Misbahul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan will be playing for Asia Lions.  

Cricket fans across India and the world will get to see the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best at Legends League Cricket, Live, on SONY TEN 1 and  SONY TEN 3 channels as well as SonyLIV in India. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Broadcast Media rights Sony ten SPNI Legends League Cricket internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
TV

No need to impose any market share-related restrictions on cable TV: Broadcasters to TRAI
13 hours ago

COWF

'If everything will be available on OTT platforms, who's going to watch cable TV?'
13 hours ago

MIB

MIB asks TV channels to comply with provisions in Child Labour Act on media production
1 day ago