Legends League Cricket appoints Aditi Kaushik as Director Marketing
She has earlier worked with agencies, including Ogilvy TBWA and FCB Ulka
Legends League Cricket (LLC) has announced that the league has appointed Aditi Kaushik as Director Marketing. The appointment is in line with league’s vision to bring in best amongst the Legends sports event across globe. Legends League has announced its new season LLC Masters, which will be played in Qatar from February 27-March 8, 2023
Aditi has over 12 years of experience in brand marketing, planning and communication. She has executed 360 degree end to end campaigns for various product categories in telecom, mobile handsets, FMEG, beauty, makeup and food. She started her career from Ogilvy and worked in global ad agencies like TBWA and FCB Ulka. Aditi has worked on marquee campaign like ‘Ceiling Art’, which has changed the way people started considering fans in their homes.
Overall branding, marketing and communications for launch of water purifier and personal grooming as new product categories in Havells, were undertaken under Aditi’s supervision. Her last project was with Vega Industries in India and she was responsible branding for the complete range of both personal grooming and beauty care accessories category and their entire ATL and BTL campaign.
Aditi Kaushik, Director, Marketing, Legends League Cricket said, “Legends League Cricket is the most followed and loved senior cricket’s league in the world. With the followership of the league across 14 nations, the league is making an impact in term of creating huge opportunities for senior players, along with providing fans with the excitement to see their favourite cricket players in action. I am very excited to be on board and looking forward to working towards building a niche brand identity for LLC. The opportunity of creating a sports brand in India is truly amazing, and It will be an honour working with the incredible and seasoned team of professionals."
Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “Good start is half the job done. 2 seasons behind us, We are placed well in the cricketing World. But we need to maintain our leadership positioning in the space. Thus we are setting our team to not just sustain the position but grow further. A cricket enthusiast and a marketing specialist, Aditi is a good asset to have on board. We welcome Aditi to the team and hope she will be able to deliver on the promise made to our fan base."
Škoda Auto India's Head of Marketing and Head of Sales resign
Top execs Tarun Jha and Ajay Raghuvanshi have reportedly stepped down
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 28, 2023 8:41 AM | 1 min read
Škoda Auto India's Head of Marketing Tarun Jha and Head of Sales (India) Ajay Raghuvanshi have reportedly moved on from the Czech auto company.
News reports say that Jha will be in office till February 17 and Raghuvanshi till March end of this year.
Reports also say that the company has communicated the news of the top executives' exits to its dealer partners.
Jha, who joined the company as DGM of Marketing, has been with Škoda since 2008. Raghuvanshi has previously worked for automakers like Nissan, Hyundai and Honda and joined the company in 2019.
This come at a time when Škoda has been seeing a series of top-level exits. The company reportedly posted its highest-ever sales in the calendar year 2022 and had also appointed a new brand director Petr Šolc. He took over from Zac Hollis who moved on to German carmaker Volkswagen.
Radio Mirchi CEO Prashant Pandey moves on
He will be joining the venture capital space
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 5:10 PM | 1 min read
CEO of Radio Mirchi Prashant Pandey has moved on. He will be joining the venture capital space, he shared.
Sharing the news, Pandey said, “And it’s a wrap! After 23 years, I’m leaving Mirchi….the most exciting brand and company in the World! I can’t thank my lovely team enough-and all who have worked here since the beginning. We’ve together created this awesomeness! I am eternally grateful to the visionary Vineet Jain and to my mentor and first boss Amba Preetham Parigi! Without them, none of this magic would have happened! I’m joining the venture capital space in a small way. I’m sure our paths will cross again.”
e4m had reported the development in October 2022. Then, ENIL had announced that Pandey will retire soon and Yatish Mehrishi will be joining the company back as the new CEO. Pandey will however continue as Managing Director.
“I would thank Prashant for his invaluable contributions to the company and building Brand Mirchi into a power brand over the last 22 years,” Vineet Jain Chairman of ENIL hasd said in a statement then.
Haldiram's appoints Harshit Gupta as Deputy Manager – Digital Marketing
He joins from RepIndia
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 5:15 PM | 2 min read
Haldiram's recently appointed Harshit Gupta as Deputy Manager – Digital Marketing to further strengthen its digital team. Reporting directly to Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, Harshit will be in charge of digital activities and carving the larger brand story across digital.
Harshit comes with over 7 years of work experience in the advertising industry and previously worked with RepIndia, an independent digital agency from Delhi, as Account Director – Client Strategy. He was responsible for Digital Strategy planning, Content & Influencer Management, and Audience Outreach for award-winning campaigns for various brands. In his past work experience, he has worked with reputed brands like Sleepwell, Kajaria, Canon, Amazon MiniTV, and various others from different industries.
On joining Haldiram’s, Harshit commented, “I am excited to join the brand. I am glad to bring a fresh digital perspective to the heritage brand. In my new role, I look forward to moving the needle by creating data-driven and insightful strategies that will help us drive sales and consumer engagement.”
Regarding Harshit’s appointment, Divya Batra, Head of Marketing at Haldiram’s, said, “We are delighted to welcome Harshit to Haldiram’s family. The company focuses on expanding its digital footprint in India and has appointed Harshit to do the same. He has diverse experience in leading Digital Strategy with consumer trends & insights and has rich experience in digital activations and audience outreach programs. We are confident that his expertise in Digital Innovation and vast knowledge of brand building through content & influencer management will help us to take Haldiram’s to newer heights and reach newer audiences.”
CMS IT Services hires Sanjeev Singh as CEO and MD
Singh joins from Wipro Limited where he was Chief Operations Officer and a member of Wipro Executive Board
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 4:14 PM | 2 min read
CMS IT Services announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjeev Singh as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the company effective 16 January 2023.
Commenting on the appointment of Sanjeev Singh, Mathew Cyriac, Chairman of the Board said, “We are excited to welcome Sanjeev as the CEO & MD of CMS IT Services. Sanjeev has an exceptional leadership track record, strong exposure to Indian and Global markets, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long standing client relationships, and proven track record of driving transformation and turning around underperforming businesses. We believe that Sanjeev is the right person to lead CMS IT in its next phase of growth.”
Commenting on his appointment, Sanjeev Singh said, “I’m honoured to be invited to lead CMS IT Services, an extraordinary company with deep technology heritage built on strong foundation of values. I look forward to working closely with Mathew, the Board, senior leadership and the highly talented employees of CMS IT to enter a new phase of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders, including customers and employees.”
Sanjeev will be based in Bangalore. Sanjeev joins CMS IT Services from Wipro Limited where he was Chief Operations Officer and a member of Wipro Executive Board. Till recently, he was a Member of CII Karnataka Council & Chairman of CII Karnataka CEO Forum. Before joining Wipro, Sanjeev was the CEO at Aegis Ltd for its India & Sri Lanka businesses, and did senior leadership stints at Mphasis and Genpact.
Sanjeev is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) and Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), where he was awarded the Gold Medal for academic excellence. He was recently awarded with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by his alma mater IIM-Kozhikode.
Ipsos India makes senior appointments in marketing functions
Pallavi Mathur Lal named Senior Director, Content and Communications; Madhurima Bhatia to lead Media Engagement & Partnerships with additional APAC role (excluding Greater China)
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 10:16 AM | 1 min read
Ipsos India has announced leadership changes in Marketing Communications and Operations.
Pallavi Mathur Lal, Senior Director Client Organization, takes up the role of Senior Director, Content and Communications. Madhurima Bhatia from Marketing and Communications Lead now moves to Media Engagement and Partnerships for Ipsos India, with the additional role of media engagement for the Asia Pacific region (excluding Greater China).
Both Bhatia and Mathur will report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
“Ipsos India has aggressive growth plans charted for the next 3 years, and these senior appointments in both Marketing and Operations will further elevate the status of Ipsos in India providing greater visibility and continue to transform our Operation business,” says Adarkar.
Josh Talks’ Pawan Sharma joins B4U as CRO
Sharma was Josh Talks’ Business Head
By Sonam Saini | Jan 25, 2023 6:04 PM | 1 min read
Pawan Sharma has moved on from Josh Talks and joined B4U as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The development has been conformed to e4m by highly placed sources.
At Josh Talks, Sharma was the Business Head, leading the revenue and branded marketing division for the company. He joined Josh Talks in April 2022.
Earlier, Sharma was associated with Network18 where he was designated as National Head Revenue (Focus-Hindi and Regional News). He joined Network18 in November 2020 and worked for over one year.
Voxxy Media appoints Ravi Jhaveri as Chief Revenue Officer
Before joining Voxxy Media, Ravi was associated with Warner Brothers Discovery as an Associate Director of Sales for a cluster of channels
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 4:15 PM | 2 min read
Voxxy Media, a =social media marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Ravi Jhaveri as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Jhaveri will be responsible for driving and expanding revenue functions across all the business verticals of the organization- Voxxy Influence, Voxxy Creative Studio, Voxxy Talent, Voxxy Socials, Voxxy Commerce and Voxxy Experiential; and will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth in the next phase by augmenting the revenue team Voxxy 2.0.
Ravi comes with more than 15 years of excellent expertise and has worked with some of India's leading broadcasters. His expertise lies in business strategy, developing linear and non-linear revenue models, and has successfully developed strong teams to manage all go-to-market efforts, including pre-sales consulting, sales, revenue operations, and stakeholder management.
Before joining Voxxy Media, Ravi was associated with Warner Brothers Discovery as an Associate Director of Sales for a cluster of channels where he served for more than 5 years. Apart from that Ravi has also worked with established brands like Disney Star, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Reliance Broadcast Network.
“Ravi’s appointment comes at the perfect time, as we enter our next wave of growth”- said Vipul Talwar, Co-Founder Voxxy Media. “His experience in leveraging market synergies across a broad ecosystem, setting up processes and data-driven solutions, will drive scalable growth and profitability in the next stage for Voxxy Media.”
In his new role as CRO at Voxxy Media, Mr. Jhaveri said “As someone who has accelerated growth in many companies over the years, I am very excited to join Voxxy Media at this pivotal time in the company’s journey. The company has an undeniable product-market fit, a fanatical customer base, and a great mission. The opportunity to join is not only to amplify the growth and momentum of the Influencer Marketing business but also to spearhead the revenue of the other SBUs that Voxxy plans to monetize. This will enable us to become the market leader within this space.”
