Learning is a collective effort, says Aamir Khan in Vedantu's new campaign

Vedantu, a LIVE online learning, has a very serious question for Indian parents and students. Learning is a collective effort, so why hold only students responsible for their academic progress? Vedantu’s new student-centric campaign, Vedantu Improvement Promise (VIP), provides the answer to this burning question, and in the ad film featuring Aamir Khan, the brand highlights that better academic results are not only the student's and their parent's sole responsibility.

Vedantu Improvement Promise (VIP) assures predictable learning improvement for students from their previous year’s exam results and JEE-Main/NEET-UG rank. Students will be assessed across six proficiency levels based on a globally accredited benchmark test to accomplish this goal. Their progress will be tracked regularly by Vedantu through periodic evaluations and shared so that parents are assured of their child's progress.

The ad film series is conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions and their in-house production, StudioT. The campaign will be spread across all platforms such as digital, social media platforms, OTT’s, and television.

“We are student-obsessed and keep learners at the core of everything we do. We believe that learning is a collective effort, and the academic progress should not be only students' and parents' responsibility, therefore the whole system needs to assure accountability of their progress. Hence, Vedantu Improvement Promise (VIP) is our commitment to take complete ownership and accountability of the students' academic improvement. Our campaign is focused on reaching out to parents, to address their concerns regarding their child's academic performance, through a series of relatable films which resonates with both parents and the children. This is a bold, industry-first initiative where Vedantu is challenging the status quo to take the complete onus of the assured progress of our student community. We believe that we need to shoulder this responsibility with parents and learners. After all, we exist because of them, and this conviction acts as our guiding principle,” said Kunal Dubey, Head of Marketing, Vedantu.

