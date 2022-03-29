Laqshya Pitch Best CMO Awards 2022: Celebrating marketing leaders across India

The awards will be given away on March 30 in Mumbai

Celebrating the best marketing minds in India, the Laqshya Pitch Best CMO Awards has become one of the most anticipated events of the calendar year and a much sought-after award for the industry's luminaries. The awards see the coming together of some of the best brands, individuals and agencies.

The 2022 awards have been carefully curated by editors of exchange4media.com, Impact and Pitch, after an exhaustive screening process. The senior editors of all three publications have together selected the most impactful campaigns of 2021, using a set of markers that are quantifiable through performance, financials, in-category success, and other key numbers. The Laqshya Pitch CMO Awards is co-powered by partner Colors Marathi.

Taking place on March 30 in Mumbai, the awards will be graced with the presence of Chief Guest - B Thiagrajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited. The awards cover a cross-section of achievements listed below:

The CMO Leadership Award

Celebrating a marketer’s demonstrated leadership in building, leading and motivating a high performing marketing organization.

The CMO Innovation Award

For a marketer’s demonstrated capability in creating an innovative environment that delivers break-through marketing and game-changing outcomes in ROI, customer engagement, and/or for the industry.

The CMO Transformation Award

For a marketer’s demonstrated ability to lead companywide brand transformation beyond the marketing department.

The CMO Growth Award

Awarded for a marketer’s demonstrated leadership in the development and implementation of new strategies, tools and programs resulting in significant company growth.

The CMO Social Responsibility Award

For a marketer’s extraordinary approach to corporate social responsibility and/or cause marketing efforts for social and other charitable causes.

The CMO Content Engagement Award

Given for a marketer’s demonstrated leadership in creating and curating relevant and valuable content to develop brand affinity, engage audiences, create community and positively impact customer experiences.

The CMO Customer Experience Award

For a marketer’s demonstrated leadership in creating high impact customer experiences.

The CMO Experiential Marketing Award

Given for a marketer’s demonstrated leadership in blending experiential marketing with campaign success.

The CMO Digital Marketing Award

Given for a marketer’s demonstrated leadership in creating a seamless customer experience and user journey from pre to post-sale, as well as successful campaigns and innovations designed to improve retention and increase audience acquisition.

The CMO Rising Star Award

Given to a marketer with less than 10 years of experience as a CMO/Head of the Marketing Function for his/her demonstrated capabilities in leading an organization, fostering marketing innovation and spearheading the growth agenda.

The CMO Sustainability Award

Given for a marketer’s demonstrated leadership in the development and execution of an effective sustainability strategy.





Date and time: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. onwards

Venue: Ballroom, Taj Santacruz, Mumbai

Link to register: https://e4mevents.com/webinar/pitch-cmo-award-2022/register

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)